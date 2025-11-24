Mumbai News: CSMIA Airport Records Highest-Ever Air Traffic Movement With 1,036 Flights Operated On November 21

CSMIA achieves all-time high of 1,036 air traffic movements in a single day on November 21 | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 24: Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) achieved an operational milestone of recording the highest-ever air traffic movements (ATMs) on November 21 with 1,036 ATMs. The airport surpassed its previous benchmark of 1,032 ATMs, set on November 11, 2023.

Festive Travel Surge Contributes to Record

As the festive season continues to record increased travel across India, CSMIA has set a new operational record with 1,036 ATMs in a single day on November 21. The Air Traffic Control (ATC) catered 755 domestic flights and 281 flights on international routes as the airport operations facilitated approximately 520 arrival flights and 516 departure flights.

Passenger Movements Touch 1.70 Lakh

The strong winter demand resulted in a total of 1.70 lakh passenger movements, including more than 1.21 lakh domestic and 48,961 international travellers, which nearly matched the highest-ever movement observed on January 11 this year. The airport witnessed 86,443 passenger arrivals and 84,045 passengers departures from Mumbai on the same day.

Top Domestic and International Routes

From the overall passenger movements observed on November 21 among domestic routes, the highest movements were recorded in sectors such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Similarly, international travel saw strong demand for destinations including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, London Heathrow, Doha and Jeddah.

Digital, Safety and Efficiency Upgrades Boost Operations

According to the airport operator, CSMIA’s efforts to elevate the passenger experience through safety, efficiency, and digital-led initiatives have played a pivotal role in ensuring seamless travel during high-traffic days.

Notably, the airport has scaled its digital infrastructure, from enhanced self-baggage drop (SBD) units and self-check-in kiosks to wider DigiYatra and FTI-TTP adoption, ensuring faster passenger processing across the terminals. The upgraded airport operations control centre (AOCC) has also strengthened real-time monitoring and cross-stakeholder coordination.

Airport Spokesperson on the Milestone

“This milestone demonstrates CSMIA’s capability to handle growing volumes efficiently, backed by robust systems and streamlined processes. With a steady focus on safety, on-time operations, and passenger ease, the airport continues to set benchmarks that define the future of efficient and passenger-centric airport management,” said a spokesperson for the airport.

