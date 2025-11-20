Mumbai News: CSMIA Completes Annual Post-Monsoon Runway Maintenance To Ensure Peak Safety Ahead Of Busy Season

Mumbai’s CSMIA conducts six-hour post-monsoon runway maintenance to restore and upgrade both runways for safe, efficient operations | X - @CSMIA_Official

Mumbai, Nov 20: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) completed its annual post-monsoon runway maintenance, ensuring the facility maintains its high standards of operational excellence and safety for the busy season ahead.

Six-Hour Shutdown for Critical Runway Work

The comprehensive six-hour maintenance activity was carried out on Thursday, from 11am to 5pm. The focused effort thoroughly inspected and restored both of the airport's critical runways, the primary RWY 09/27 and secondary RWY 14/32, to optimal condition.

Runway Surface Restored, Safety Markings Repainted

The extensive maintenance included surface restoration for detailed inspection and repairing of the runway surface, along with crucial rubber removal from the airstrips.

Extensive repainting of the safety markings on the runway intersection areas to ensure clarity for pilots, comprehensive maintenance and safety checks of the Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) systems, which included thorough testing of over 5,000 aeronautical ground lights, and cleaning of intersection area cable ducts and manholes, and thorough testing of essential systems that support navigation and communication.

Airport Spokesperson Highlights Safety Commitment

"This comprehensive effort is crucial in maintaining CSMIA's robust safety record and ensuring smooth operations throughout the year. The successful completion of this annual post-monsoon activity guarantees that the runways and their supporting systems are in peak condition, ready to handle the increased air traffic reliably,” an airport spokesperson said.

Mandatory Post-Monsoon Procedure

The maintenance work, strategically timed after the monsoon season, is a mandatory procedure to counteract the wear and tear caused by heavy rains and continuous operations, thus reinforcing CSMIA's commitment to passenger and flight safety.

