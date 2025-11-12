Mumbai’s CSMIA Airport Diverts 98.7% Waste From Landfill And Reduces Energy Intensity By 5.5% In 2024-25, Reveals Sustainability Report

CSMIA Airport sets new sustainability standards through waste diversion, green energy use and digital innovation | File Photo

Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) diverted 98.7% of waste from landfill and reduced energy intensity by 5.5%, revealed its sustainability report for financial year 2024-25.

The report was released by CSMIA’s operator Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) on Wednesday, which highlighted significant strides in green energy adoption, circular waste management, community upliftment and digital transformation. The airport has been striving to blend innovation with environmental responsibility and set benchmarks for the global aviation ecosystem.

Key Highlights From The Report:

Sustainable Operations and Climate Leadership

. CSMIA managed 55.12 million passengers in FY 2024-25, recording a single day high of 1.70 lakh passengers, and expanded its network to 126 destinations

. The airport achieved an 8.1% year-on-year increase in overall cargo tonnage

. Became the first airport in India and only the third worldwide to achieve Level 5 Accreditation for Airport Customer Experience from the Airports Council International (ACI)

. The airport sustained its ACA Level 4+ ‘Transition’ status for climate action and secured multiple global recognitions for emission reduction and sustainability leadership since 2022

. Since August 2022, it has operated entirely on 100% green energy, a transition extended to all concessionaires and achieved carbon neutrality for Scope 1 and 2 emissions

. The airport diverted 98.7% of waste from landfill and reduced energy intensity by 5.5%

. Received renewal of Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Platinum certification for Terminal 2

Biodiversity and Water Stewardship

. In FY 2024-25, MIAL planted 2,000 native trees using the Miyawaki method, promoting urban greening. The airport’s biodiversity management plan includes risk assessments and continuous monitoring.

. Water sustainability initiatives include comprehensive audits, rainwater harvesting, and advanced sewage treatment, focusing on reduce–recycle–recharge principles.

In partnership with the Adani Foundation, MIAL undertook extensive and impactful social initiatives including health camps, women’s empowerment programmes and blood donation drives, benefiting over 4,000 individuals in a year.

Through its ‘Saksham’ initiative, MIAL fosters employee capability, ownership and accountability, clocking over 60,000 man hours of training focused on diversity, inclusion and leadership. Its workforce policies promote non-discrimination, gender equality and parental support.

Innovation and Passenger-Centric Transformation:

. CSMIA now leads India in smart travel facilitation, with deployment of 147 e-gates – the highest across Indian airports – and 30% Digi Yatra adoption

. The revamped Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC) enhances real-time operational efficiency, ensuring resilience and responsiveness

. Accessibility initiatives include sign language training for staff, dedicated wheelchair assistance, tactile flooring for the visually impaired and sanitary pad dispensers in all ladies’ washrooms

