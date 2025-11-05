 Mumbai CSMIA Airport's Unused Terminal-1A To Be Demolished Soon Following MMRDA's Nod
The Mumbai International Airport Ltd. (MIAL), which operates CSMIA, will begin the demolition of Terminal-1A, unused for several years.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) | File Photo

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will soon see the demolition of its long-unused Terminal-1A, following clearance from the state authority. The move comes after the airport operator announced plans for a complete redevelopment of Terminal-1.

MIAL Receives MMRDA Nod for Demolition

According to a notice issued by MIAL on Wednesday, the demolition will cover the existing T-1A building, the elevated road, a defunct chiller plant, and a temporary shed at the CSMIA plot.

The notice further mentioned that the airport received a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on September 24 to proceed with the demolition.

Redevelopment Plans Underway

When contacted, MIAL did not respond to queries about whether the demolition is part of the larger plan to redevelop Terminal-1.

Notably, Terminal-1 is slated for a landmark transformation, aiming to handle 20 million passengers annually, a 42% capacity boost.

Demolition Linked to Navi Mumbai Airport Timeline

A senior official from Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. (AAHL), the majority stakeholder in MIAL, earlier told The Free Press Journal that the demolition of Terminal-1 will only commence after the Navi Mumbai International Airport becomes fully operational, ensuring seamless management of passenger traffic during the transition.

