Navi Mumbai Accident: Bus Carrying Pilgrims From Koparkhairane To Pandharpur Crashes On Thane-Belapur Road | Video |

Mumbai: A bus carrying pilgrims from Koparkhairane to Pandharpur met with an accident on the Thane-Belapur Road near Reliance Hospital on Wednesday morning. Several passengers sustained injuries and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said.

Videos from the site show the bus parked on the roadside with visible damage to its front bumper, though the sides of the vehicle appeared largely intact. The exact number of injured passengers is yet to be confirmed. Police and local authorities reached the scene shortly after the crash to manage traffic and assist rescue efforts. A detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Bus Carrying Pilgrimage Passengers From Kopar Khairane To Pandharpur Met With An Accident On Thane-belapur Road Near Reliance Hospital@Raina_Assainar @FarooqSaye11398 #NaviMumbai #Accident #FPJ pic.twitter.com/reSTdYeO8i — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 5, 2025

Monorail Coach Tilts Off Track Near Wadala During Testing

In a separate incident on the same day, a monorail coach went off track and tilted near the Wadala-GTB Monorail Station around 9 a.m. The mishap occurred during a track-changing operation as part of ongoing testing and maintenance work.

According to monorail control in-charge Rohan Salunkhe, the incident was caused by a technical fault during testing. “No passengers were inside the train and no injuries have been reported. Monorail staff have reached the site to assess and rectify the issue,” he said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster management unit confirmed the details, stating that the incident occurred near the RTO junction in Wadala East. The Mumbai Fire Brigade and emergency response teams were also deployed to the spot as a precautionary measure.

The Mumbai Monorail service has been non-operational since it was suspended following a major technical failure during heavy rains earlier this year, which left hundreds of commuters stranded. Maintenance and repair work have been ongoing since then, and the coach involved in today's incident was reportedly undergoing trial runs as part of the system’s reactivation process.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/