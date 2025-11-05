 Mumbai: Monorail Coach Derails During Testing Near Wadala, No Injuries Reported | Watch Video
Mumbai: Monorail Coach Derails During Testing Near Wadala, No Injuries Reported | Watch Video

A monorail coach went off track and tilted near Wadala during a testing run following maintenance work. The incident, caused by a technical fault during track change, occurred around 9 am near the Wadala-GTB station. No passengers were onboard and no injuries were reported. Fire brigade and monorail staff quickly reached the site.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 10:50 AM IST
Mumbai: A monorail coach went off track and tilted near Wadala. The mishap is said to happen during the track change. "The said incident occurred due to technical fault during testing of monorail. No passengers were inside the train and no injuries are reported. Mono rail staff has reached on-site," the monorail control incharge Rohan Salunkhe informed.

As per BMC disaster management report, the mishap took place at 9 am, near Wadala-GTB monorail station, near RTO junction, Wadala East. Mumbai fire brigade has also reached the spot.

The monorail services are shut since the train went unoperational during heavy rains and hundreds of passengers were stranded. The servicing of the train system was underway and the train which went tilted this morning was part of the same testing. 

