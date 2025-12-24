Thane Civic Polls 2026: 'Administration Ready To Conduct Elections Peacefully,' Says TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao

Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao addresses the media on preparations for the Thane Municipal Corporation elections scheduled for January 15, 2026 | File Photo

Thane, Dec 24: The general election of the Thane Municipal Corporation is being held on January 15, 2026. The Thane Municipal Corporation has completed all preparations for the election, and the administration is ready to conduct the elections in a peaceful atmosphere, said Election Officer and Commissioner Saurabh Rao at a press conference today. He also appealed to everyone to participate in this festival of democracy and cast their votes as much as possible.

Additional Commissioner 1 Sandeep Malvi, Additional Commissioner 2 Prashant Rode, Deputy Commissioner (Elections) Umesh Birari, G.G. Godepure, Mitali Sancheti, Deepak Zinjad, and others were present at the press conference held at the late Narendra Ballal Auditorium at the Municipal Headquarters.

Election programme

Nomination forms can be distributed and filed from December 23 to December 29, 2025 (11 am to 3 pm) and December 30, 2025 (11 am to 2 pm), excluding public holidays, for the election. After the scrutiny is completed on December 31, 2025, the list of validly nominated candidates will be published immediately.

The date for withdrawal of candidature is January 2, 2026, and election symbols will be allotted on January 3, 2026. The list of final candidates contesting the election will be published on January 3.

Voting will be held on January 15, 2026, and counting of votes will take place on January 16, 2026, after which the list of elected candidates will be published in the Gazette on January 19, 2026, informed Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

For the Thane Municipal Corporation general election, there are a total of 33 wards, and according to the 2011 census, the population is 18,41,488. Ward no. 25 has the highest population with 62,697 people, and Ward no. 29 has the lowest population with 38,172 people. The total number of voters is 16,49,867, with 8,63,878 male voters, 7,85,830 female voters, and 159 other voters.

Officers and employees appointed for the election process

11 Election Returning Officers, Assistant Election Returning Officers 1, 2, and 3 have been appointed ward committee-wise for the nine ward committees of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

There are a total of 2,013 polling stations in 33 wards, and appointments of polling station presiding officers, polling officers 1, 2, and 3, and peons are being made at each polling station. Orders for a total of 12,650 officers and employees, including a 20 per cent reserve, are under process of issuance.

The first training for polling station officers and employees will be held on December 27, 28 and 29, 2025, at Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan and Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagriha. The second training will be conducted at the level of the Election Returning Officer.

Machinery activated for election work

120 vehicles have been made available for the work of the Thane Municipal Corporation general election. Necessary staff has been made available for CCTV and webcasting facilities, electrical arrangements, electronic voting machines (7,500 BU + CU), internet and computer systems availability, tea and meal arrangements, voter awareness and publicity arrangements, and ballot paper and stationery printing.

A one-window scheme

A total of 10 windows have been opened, one in each of the nine divisional committee offices and one at the Civic Amenity Centre at the Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters.

Through this one-window scheme, during the election code of conduct period, candidates and political parties can apply for various permissions, certificates, and other approvals, such as permission for meetings and campaigns, permission for grounds for meetings, loudspeaker permission, permission for rallies, boards and banners, permission to open party offices, a certificate of no arrears, a toilet use certificate, a certificate of not being a contractor, an extract of the voter list, etc. No-objection certificates from all departments, including the Fire Department, local police station, and Traffic Department, will be available here.

Action on unauthorised posters

Since the code of conduct came into effect, 3,778 unauthorised posters in Thane city have been removed by the encroachment department of the municipal corporation. Also, action has been taken by the municipal corporation to cover the foundation stones of development works which have the names of public representatives.

Polling stations

33 ideal polling stations will be prepared in each ward. Also, ‘Sakhi’ polling stations, which are completely run by women, will be prepared in each ward. Wheelchairs and ramps have been provided at the polling stations for disabled voters.

Police security

An estimated 5,500 police personnel will be deployed zone-wise. Police will be deployed at every polling station, sensitive polling station, and within 200 metres of polling stations. One police personnel will be deployed at each revenue sector place, and one officer and four personnel, along with a police vehicle, will be deployed at police sectors.

Also Watch:

SRP or State Reserve Police Force, police friends, NSS and NCC students will be included in sensitive areas. Police personnel will be deployed for each SST, FST, and police security at check posts in each zone. Commissioner Saurabh Rao stated that one officer and two personnel will be on duty in shifts at the strong room.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/