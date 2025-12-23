 Thane Civic Polls 2026: Media Monitoring Cell Set Up At TMC Headquarters As Per State Election Commission Orders
Ahead of civic elections, a Media Monitoring Cell has been set up at Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters as per State Election Commission orders. Election Commissioner Saurabh Rao reviewed its functioning and urged political parties to strictly follow the Model Code of Conduct.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 08:02 PM IST
article-image
Thane Municipal Corporation Commissioner Saurabh Rao reviewed the Media Certification and Monitoring Cell at the headquarters | File Photo

Thane, Dec 23: A ‘Media Monitoring Cell’ under the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee has been established on the first floor of the late Narendra Ballal Auditorium in the Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters as per the orders of the State Election Commission.

Election Commissioner Reviews Functioning Of Cell

On Tuesday, Election Officer and Commissioner Saurabh Rao visited the cell and reviewed the work being carried out through it. Additional Commissioner 2 Prashant Rode, Deputy Commissioner G G Godepure, Deputy Commissioner (Elections) Umesh Birari, Deputy Commissioner and Nodal Officer Mitali Sancheti, and Nodal Officer and Public Relations Officer Prachi Dingankar were present on this occasion.

article-image

Pre-Certification Of Political Advertisements

The pre-certification of proposed advertisements for electronic media to be broadcast and published by political parties and candidates during the election period, and providing information to the media, will be done through the committee.

Appeal To Follow Model Code Of Conduct

Rao appealed to parties to follow the code of conduct manual during the Code of Conduct period.

