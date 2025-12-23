Thane Civic Elections 2026: Police Seek 5,000 Additional Personnel, Step Up Security And Preventive Action

Thane Police intensify patrolling and security checks ahead of the upcoming municipal corporation elections | Representational Image

Thane, Dec 23: As the dates for municipal corporation elections in Thane draw closer, police have started preparations for security. Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan-Dombivli and Ulhasnagar municipal limits in Thane district come under the Thane Police Commissionerate area.

Thane Police have demanded an additional five thousand manpower from the Home Department and have started preventive action against those who have more than two cases of assault or other beatings.

Police have started increasing patrols in the city. As the elections of all four municipal corporations are being held at the same time, the police are likely to be under increased security stress.

Request for five thousand police personnel from the Home Department to maintain law and order

Thane, Badlapur and Bhiwandi cities come under the Thane Police Commissionerate area. After the elections in Badlapur and Ambernath, elections for the municipal corporations of Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan-Dombivli and Ulhasnagar within the Thane Commissionerate area will now be held. Some parts of all four municipal corporation areas are politically sensitive.

The Thane Commissionerate has a police force of approximately 8,500 officers and personnel. As elections will be held simultaneously, the Thane Police will now need additional police force. Therefore, the Thane Police have requested five thousand police personnel from the Home Department.

This will include three thousand home guards. Also, additional State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) platoons will be called in on the day of voting and results. The police will survey sensitive booths and focus on these areas.

Preventive action against those with a history of criminal activities

Police have taken preventive action against those booked for crimes causing physical harm. Police are inspecting the homes, hotels and lodges of criminals declared externed to take action against them. Night blockades have been increased and action has also started against suspicious persons.

Thane Police is always active – Dr Dnyaneshwar Chavan, Joint Commissioner

In the Thane Commissionerate area, additional police security will soon be available in the backdrop of the municipal elections. Preventive action has also started against criminals. Thane Police is always actively working to maintain law and order, said Dr Dnyaneshwar Chavan, Joint Commissioner, Thane Police.

