TMC Elections 2026: Thane Civic Body Removes Over 3,700 Unauthorized Banners And Posters After Model Code Comes Into Force

After the ideal code of conduct was implemented for the Thane Municipal Corporation general election, the drive to remove unauthorized advertisements, banners, and posters in the city was started by the encroachment department of the Thane Municipal Corporation. |

Thane: After the ideal code of conduct was implemented for the Thane Municipal Corporation general election, the drive to remove unauthorized advertisements, banners, and posters in the city was started by the encroachment department of the Thane Municipal Corporation. From 4:00 PM on December 15, 2025, to December 18, 2025, a total of 3778 unauthorized posters, wall posters, and banners were removed from the city.

Thousands of Illegal Displays Removed in Three Days

Voting will take place on January 15, 2026, and against that background, the ideal code of conduct implemented in the city is being strictly followed. As per the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner of the Election Department, Mr. Umesh Birari, under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner Sopan Bhaik, action was taken to remove unauthorized banners, birthday wishes hoardings, wall posters, and posters through the designated officers and assistant commissioners in the 9 ward committees within the Thane Municipal Corporation area. Also, the Municipal Corporation took action to cover the foundation stones of development works that had the names of public representatives.

Action Against Political Displays and Foundation Stones

In the action taken in 9 ward committees in Thane city, a total of 3778 unauthorized advertisements were removed, including 630 wall posters, 897 posters, 83 cutouts, 1266 banners, and 602 flags.

Read Also CBI Nabs Proclaimed Offender In 2013 Bank Fraud Case Of ₹17 Crore

The ward-wise details of the action taken between December 15, 2025 and December 18, 2025 are as follows:

Naupada-Kopri Ward Committee - 754

Wagle Ward Committee - 512

Lokmanya Savarkarnagar Ward Committee - 508

Vartaknagar Ward Committee - 483

Majivada-Manpada Ward Committee - 327

Uthalsar Ward Committee - 707

Kalwa Ward Committee - 76

Mumbra Ward Committee - 179

Diva Ward Committee - 232

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/