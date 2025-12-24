Palghar: Police Register Case Against Production Company For Lighting Stove Inside Historic Vasai Fort | File Pic

Vasai: A private production company is facing legal action after lighting a traditional stove (chulha) inside the Franciscan Church at the historical Vasai Fort during a film shoot. The Vasai Police have registered a case against the company for violating the mandatory guidelines set by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The Mumbai-based production house, 'Aarambh Entertainment' from Malad, was granted permission to shoot at the fort on December 18 and 19, subject to strict regulations. However, during the shoot at the Franciscan Church, a stove was lit directly on stones containing ancient inscriptions.The Archaeological Department filed a formal complaint, stating that this act violated the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

About The Vasai Fort

The Vasai Fort, built by the Portuguese in 1536, is a massive structure spread across 109 acres. It is famous for Surrounded by sea and marshland on three sides with 30-foot high fortifications. It became a symbol of Maratha valor after Chimaji Appa successfully captured it from the Portuguese. Apart from the Franciscan church and mission, the fort also has the ruins of other Roman Catholic missions.

The specific area in the Franciscan Church where the stove was lit is historically sensitive; it is reportedly the site where the famous peace treaty between the Portuguese and the Marathas was negotiated.

This is not the first time the fort has faced potential damage during filming. Local residents and history enthusiasts pointed out that: During the previous shoot of the film ‘Kantara 2’, flaming torches were allegedly thrown onto historical structures. Despite complaints from heritage lovers at that time, no significant action was taken.

Fort conservationists and history researchers have expressed outrage, accusing the Archaeological Department of negligence. They claim that The department often overlooks violations in exchange for the high filming fees charged to private companies.

Security guards fail to provide necessary instructions or supervision to crews during shoots. "The historical remains of this fort are at risk of being destroyed forever due to the department's flawed policies and lack of oversight," expressed a local heritage activist. Vasai Police have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and charges have been framed against the concerned company for endangering a protected monument.

