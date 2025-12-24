Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Demolishes 8 Unauthorised Huts In Sanpada’s Sector 17 During Anti-Encroachment Drive

NMMC demolition squad removes unauthorised huts erected on an open plot in Sector 17, Sanpada, during an anti-encroachment drive | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Dec 24: Acting on the directives of Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) carried out a demolition drive in the Turbhe division, removing eight newly erected unauthorised huts on an open plot in Sector 17, Sanpada, on December 22.

Drive conducted under senior civic officials’ guidance

The operation was conducted by the NMMC encroachment department under the guidance of Additional Commissioner (2) Dr Rahul Gathe and Deputy Commissioner (Encroachment) Dr Kailas Gaikwad. The drive targeted fresh illegal hutments that had come up on vacant land within the municipal limits.

JCB machine and workforce deployed

According to civic officials, the demolition was carried out using one JCB machine and a workforce of around 20 labourers. Police personnel from the encroachment removal squad and private security guards were deployed to ensure law and order during the operation.

Ward officials present during demolition

The action was executed in the presence of the Assistant Municipal Commissioner and Ward Officer of Turbhe division, Sagar More, along with other departmental officers and staff.

NMMC warns against illegal constructions

An NMMC official said the civic body will continue to act firmly against illegal constructions. “Unauthorised structures will not be tolerated. Similar anti-encroachment drives will be intensified in the coming days to protect public land and ensure the planned development of the city,” the official said.

Ongoing efforts to curb encroachments

Civic authorities reiterated that the drive forms part of NMMC’s ongoing efforts to curb encroachments and prevent fresh illegal constructions across Navi Mumbai.

