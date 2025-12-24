Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Intensifies Action To Curb Air And Dust Pollution After High Court Committee Visit

NMMC Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde reviews air and dust pollution control measures across Navi Mumbai following a High Court-appointed committee visit | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, Dec 24: NMMC Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde has ordered intensified on-ground action to curb air and dust pollution across Navi Mumbai after a committee appointed by the Bombay High Court visited several locations in the city and recorded its observations on air quality and prevailing conditions.

Focus on road dust and construction site compliance

Reviewing the pollution-control measures being implemented by the civic body, Dr Shinde directed all concerned departments to focus on reducing road dust and ensuring strict compliance with dust-mitigation norms at construction sites.

He stressed that engineering and town planning teams must step up field-level action and ensure faster, more effective implementation of preventive measures.

Commissioner stresses sustained ground-level action

“All departments must move beyond documentation and ensure rigorous, sustained action at the ground level. Consistency and coordination are crucial to maintaining good air quality,” Dr Shinde said.

Uniform implementation and inter-departmental coordination sought

The commissioner instructed departments to submit reports on actions taken so far and emphasised that air pollution control measures must be implemented uniformly across the city. He also called for stronger coordination among key departments, including engineering, town planning, water supply, sewerage, solid waste management and gardens.

Green nets mandatory, re-inspection of construction sites ordered

Dr Shinde reiterated that installing green nets and displaying work information boards at all municipal roadworks and construction sites is mandatory to prevent dust from spreading.

He added that inspections of private construction sites have been carried out and notices issued where the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s pollution-control standard operating procedures (SOPs) were not followed. Construction activity at 18 such sites had earlier been halted, and officials have now been directed to re-inspect all sites and initiate stricter action if violations persist.

Additional measures to prevent dust and improve air quality

He further directed departmental pollution-control committees to intensify field inspections. Additional measures such as sprinkling water through sprinkler systems in gardens and playgrounds to prevent soil from becoming airborne, developing green belts along major roads, preventing debris dumping and ensuring thorough road cleaning to avoid the accumulation of dust were also emphasised.

Air quality remains civic priority

Stating that maintaining good air quality in Navi Mumbai remains a priority, the commissioner directed officials to continue sustained efforts and prioritise preventive action through regular field visits and strict enforcement.

