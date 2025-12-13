Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Halts 18 Construction Projects For Violating Air And Noise Pollution Norms

NMMC Halts 18 Construction Projects for Violating Air and Noise Pollution Norms | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, Dec 13: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued stop-work orders to 18 construction projects for violating mandatory air and noise pollution control norms after inspections revealed failure to implement prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), civic officials said.

Action Following Bombay HC Directions

The action follows directions of the Bombay High Court issued on December 11, 2023, in a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL No. 3/2023) concerning pollution caused by construction activities.

In compliance, NMMC Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde approved a circular on August 1, 2024, mandating strict pollution-control measures at all construction and redevelopment sites.

Developers Warned, Inspections Intensified

On November 6 this year, the civic body convened a meeting of developers and architects, during which Assistant Director of Town Planning Somnath Kekane explained the SOPs in detail and cautioned that non-compliance would invite stringent action, including stoppage of work. With dust levels rising during the winter months, officials were directed to intensify inspections at construction sites.

85 Projects Inspected Across City

Following this, the town planning department formed ward-wise teams of engineers to conduct on-site inspections. Of the 85 ongoing projects inspected across Navi Mumbai, several were found to be flouting pollution-control norms.

Notices dated November 26, 2025, were issued, directing developers to rectify shortcomings, face penal action under the Act, and submit explanations within seven days.

18 Developers Fail to Comply

“Despite clear instructions and sufficient time being given, some developers failed to implement basic pollution-control measures at their sites. Such negligence cannot be tolerated, especially when public health is at stake,” Kekane said. “The stop-work orders have been issued to ensure strict compliance, and construction will be allowed to resume only after all SOP requirements are fully met.”

After reviewing compliance reports and responses, the NMMC found that 18 developers had not fulfilled key SOP conditions. With the municipal commissioner’s approval, stop-work orders were consequently issued as part of the civic body’s ongoing drive to curb air and noise pollution in the city.

Projects Across Multiple Nodes Affected

The halted projects include developments in CBD Belapur by Mayuresh Real Estate and Management Pvt Ltd, Today Royal Bilcon (Mount Bliss), Welvan Securities Pvt Ltd along with Shamirth Infra Pvt Ltd, Gami Enterprises, Shivshakti Co Ltd and Sant Dnyaneshwar Mauli Sanstha; projects in Shahbaz Kille Gaothan by Dattaguru CHS and Vinay Angre; projects in Nerul by DDSR Dreamwood CHS, AK Infra, Varsha Infrastructure, Platinum Developers and Saras Infra; developments in Vashi by Shubham CHS and Akshar Developer; and a project in Ghansoli by City Infra.

Strict Enforcement to Continue

Civic officials reiterated that strict enforcement of pollution-control norms will continue and warned that further violations will invite similar action.

