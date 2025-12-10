 Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Conducts Deep-Cleaning & Dust-Control Drives In Ghansoli–Rabale MIDC To Reduce Air Pollution
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Conducts Deep-Cleaning & Dust-Control Drives In Ghansoli–Rabale MIDC To Reduce Air Pollution

To curb rising air pollution, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Tuesday carried out an intensive deep-cleaning and dust-control campaign along key stretches of the MIDC zones in Ghansoli and Rabale. The civic body extended its special air-quality mitigation operations — usually done on main city roads — to industrial belts as well.

Raina Assainar
Updated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 10:19 PM IST
NMMC deploys teams and machinery for deep-cleaning, dust suppression, and debris removal in Ghansoli–Rabale MIDC to combat air pollution | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, Dec 10: To curb rising air pollution, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Tuesday carried out an intensive deep-cleaning and dust-control campaign along key stretches of the MIDC zones in Ghansoli and Rabale. The civic body extended its special air-quality mitigation operations — usually done on main city roads — to industrial belts as well.

Road Cleaning, Dust Removal & Treated Water Washing

Under the drive, accumulated soil was removed using brushing and flapper machines, transported safely, and the stretches were washed with treated water. In Ghansoli ward, the operation covered the main road in Rabale MIDC, from MTNL to Hotel Vrishali and further up to Hotel Kalpana, where a team of 30 sanitation workers was deployed. An ENCAP vehicle sprayed fine mist fountains along the route to suppress airborne dust.

Debris Clearance In Rabale Stretch

A similar deep-cleaning operation was undertaken on the stretch between Siddharth Nagar and a fibre manufacturing company in Rabale, where road dust and construction-and-demolition debris dumped along the roadside were cleared.

Action Following Commissioner’s Instructions

The intensified operations follow directives issued by Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde during a review meeting on November 25. Acting on these instructions, Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar and Deputy Municipal Commissioner (SWM) Dr. Ajay Gadade have formed dedicated teams in each ward to execute daily cleaning along with enhanced dust-control measures.

Focus On Industrial Pollution Reduction

“Industrial zones generate higher particulate matter, so sustained deep-cleaning drives are essential to protect air quality,” an NMMC official said.

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Seizes 2,146 KG Banned Plastic & Collects ₹20.65 Lakh In Fines During...
Monitoring Underward Officers

Investigations and monitoring of pollution-control measures are underway under the supervision of ward officers and assistant commissioners.

