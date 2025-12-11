Bombay HC Refuses To Quash FIR Against Former MNS Leader In 2020 Advocate Assault Case

Bombay High Court denies plea to quash FIR against Akhil Chitre; directs trial route instead | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 10: The Bombay High Court has refused to quash a First Information Report lodged against former Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader, and current Shiv Sena (UBT) member, Akhil Chitre, concerning the alleged assault of an advocate in December 2020.

Chitre was booked after the lawyer, Durgesh Gupta, secured court orders against the MNS and its workers, who had been demanding that Amazon use the Marathi language in its daily communications.

Court finds prima facie case established

A bench of Justices Ajay Gadkari and R.R. Bhonsale concluded that the material on record established a “prima facie” case against Chitre. They stated, “Considering the FIR, the papers of investigation, statements and the injury certificate, it cannot be said that no case at all is made out against the accused. We, in fact, find that a prima facie case is clearly made out against the accused including the Petitioner.”

Assault complaint linked to Amazon-Marathi language dispute

The prosecution’s case is rooted in October 2020, when MNS followers, including Chitre, threatened Amazon employees over the Marathi language demand, prompting the company to seek an injunction in the City Civil Court at Dindoshi. On October 22, 2020, the court granted an “ex-parte” stay, and Advocate Gupta appeared for Amazon.

Complaint details assault after court hearing

According to Gupta’s complaint, immediately after the hearing, three unknown persons approached him, confirmed his name and asked if he was responsible for the stay order before assaulting him with fists, blows and kicks. While the assailants fled, Gupta and other advocates later spotted Chitre removing his car from the court parking, with one of the assailants present in the vehicle.

Chitre's defence rejected by bench

Chitre, in his defence, argued that the complainant attributed no direct role to him. However, the bench was unconvinced. The judges opined that the investigation clearly showed Chitre’s participation. “What the Petitioner raises before us is his defence, which can only be tested or tried at the trial,” the bench said.

Court suggests discharge plea instead

Given that the prosecution has already submitted its chargesheet, the bench suggested that Chitre avail the alternate remedy of filing a discharge application before the trial court.

Interim relief discontinued after four years

The court also declined to extend the interim relief running in Chitre’s favour since 2021, noting that the probe is to be closed and four years have already passed.

