Mumbai Police Seize ₹679 Crore Drugs In 10 Months; 1,195 Arrested & 1,602 Kg Narcotics Confiscated

Mumbai, Dec 10: The Mumbai Police have seized 1,602 kilograms of contraband till October this year and have arrested 1,195 persons allegedly involved in 971 drugs-related cases registered in the city. The total value of the seized contraband is a whopping Rs 679.24 crore.

Statistics revealed that ganja and mephedrone (MD) have been the most seized contraband in the city. The statistics also revealed that this year drugs worth Rs 191 crore more had been seized, as compared to the drugs seized during the same period last year.

Heroin, Charas, Ganja seizures recorded across city

According to the statistics provided by the police, from January till October this year, the police have registered 49 cases related to seizure of heroin, arrested 64 persons in heroin-related cases, and seized 2.02 kg of heroin valued at Rs 6 crore.

The police have registered 19 cases related to seizure of charas, arrested 31 persons in charas-related cases, and have seized 23.25 kg of charas valued at Rs 19.32 crore. The police have registered 584 cases related to seizure of ganja, arrested 636 persons in ganja-related cases, and seized 1,300 kg of ganja valued at Rs 38.02 crore.

High-end narcotics MD & cocaine form bulk of haul

Stating about the seizures of high-end drugs in Mumbai, the statistics revealed that the police have registered 19 cases related to cocaine seizure, arrested 31 persons in cocaine-related cases, and seized 10.72 kg of cocaine valued at Rs 82.13 crore.

The police have registered 233 cases related to seizure of MD, arrested 320 persons in MD-related cases, and seized 265.47 kg of MD valued at Rs 529 crore. As far as consumption cases are concerned, this year the police have registered 5,582 drug consumption cases and have arrested 4,659 persons in these cases.

Police strengthening network & tracking darknet activity

"We not only rely on our informant network to get information about drug trafficking in the city, but also keep a close watch on the darknet where drug dealings take place clandestinely. Our efforts are directed towards breaking the chain and syndicates involved in drug peddling in the city. We also take awareness campaigns to make citizens, especially youngsters, aware about the menace of drugs and its impact on health," said a police source.

Seizure statistics January–October 2025

. Heroin — Cases (49), Persons Arrested (64), Seized (2.02 kg)

. Charas — Cases (19), Persons Arrested (31), Seized (23.25 kg)

. Ganja — Cases (584), Persons Arrested (636), Seized (1,300 kg)

. Cocaine — Cases (19), Persons Arrested (31), Seized (10.72 kg)

. MD — Cases (233), Persons Arrested (320), Seized (265.47 kg)

