 Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell Destroys 1,815 Kg Ganja & 27,880 Codeine Bottles Worth ₹5 Crore In Major Anti-Drug Drive
The narcotics were seized in five different drug-related FIRs registered under the ANC. The seized contraband was transported to the government-authorized waste management facility — Mumbai Waste Management Ltd., MIDC Taloja (Raigad district) — and was destroyed inside a high-temperature incinerator in the presence of officials.

Updated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 07:44 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai ANC destroys 1,815 kg ganja and 27,880 codeine-based cough syrup bottles at Taloja waste facility | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 09: In a major anti-drug crackdown, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch destroyed 1,815 kilograms of ganja and 27,880 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup worth ₹5 crore on December 8.

Contraband Seized in Multiple FIRs

Part of Third Major Destruction Drive in 2025

This was the third major drug destruction drive in 2025. Earlier this year, the Mumbai Police had destroyed 692 kg of narcotics and 12,341 bottles of codeine in May and October. The narcotics destroyed so far in 2025 total 2,507 kg of drugs and 40,221 codeine bottles, with a combined market value of ₹136 crore.

Mumbai Police to Continue Crackdown

According to officials, the ongoing disposal of seized narcotics reflects the department’s commitment towards building a drug-free society. Police officials reiterated that Mumbai Police will continue similar drives and intensify action against drug networks across the city.

