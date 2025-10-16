 Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell Destroys Drugs Worth ₹80.56 Crore In Major Crackdown
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell Destroys Drugs Worth ₹80.56 Crore In Major Crackdown

Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell Destroys Drugs Worth ₹80.56 Crore In Major Crackdown

In a significant move under its ongoing crackdown on narcotics, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch destroyed seized drugs worth ₹80.56 crore on Wednesday.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 11:01 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police incinerate seized drugs worth ₹80.56 crore at MIDC Taloja facility, reinforcing their anti-narcotics drive | File Photo

Mumbai: In a significant move under its ongoing crackdown on narcotics, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch destroyed seized drugs worth ₹80.56 crore on Wednesday.

Mumbai Police incinerate seized drugs worth ₹80.56 crore at MIDC Taloja facility, reinforcing their anti-narcotics drive

Mumbai Police incinerate seized drugs worth ₹80.56 crore at MIDC Taloja facility, reinforcing their anti-narcotics drive | File Photo

Details of Seized Contraband

The consignment, seized in 59 separate narcotics cases, included 144.310 kg of ganja, 8.216 kg of charas, 6.048 kg of cocaine, 2.197 kg of mephedrone (MD), 1.679 kg of heroin, and 7,908 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup. The contraband was incinerated at the government-approved Mumbai Waste Management Ltd facility in MIDC Taloja, Panvel, Raigad district.

Yearly Disposal Figures

FPJ Shorts
Nagpada Police Register FIR After Violent Clash At Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation Meeting In Mumbai Central
Nagpada Police Register FIR After Violent Clash At Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation Meeting In Mumbai Central
Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Sign On A Pakistani Flag For A Fan Before Leaving For Practice Session In Perth? Here's The Truth
Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Sign On A Pakistani Flag For A Fan Before Leaving For Practice Session In Perth? Here's The Truth
CBI Launches Probe Against An Imposter Posing As PMO Official
CBI Launches Probe Against An Imposter Posing As PMO Official
CBI Initiates Probe In ₹56 Cr Bank Fraud Case
CBI Initiates Probe In ₹56 Cr Bank Fraud Case

Earlier in May 2025, the ANC had destroyed narcotics worth ₹50.30 crore, which included 530 kg of various drugs and 4,433 bottles of codeine mix. With the latest disposal, the total quantity of narcotics destroyed by the Mumbai Police this year stands at 692 kg and 12,341 codeine bottles — together valued at approximately ₹130.86 crore.

Also Watch:

Read Also
VIDEO: Navi Mumbai Police Destroys Narcotics Substance Worth ₹26.48 Crore At Waste Management...
article-image

Commitment to Eradicate Drugs

The ANC stated that such large-scale destruction of seized contraband reaffirms Mumbai Police’s commitment to eradicating the drug menace and ensuring that confiscated substances do not find their way back into circulation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagpada Police Register FIR After Violent Clash At Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation...

Nagpada Police Register FIR After Violent Clash At Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation...

CBI Initiates Probe In ₹56 Cr Bank Fraud Case

CBI Initiates Probe In ₹56 Cr Bank Fraud Case

ED Dossier: Former VVMC Chief Anil Pawar’s Family, Front Companies And Cash Trails Allegedly...

ED Dossier: Former VVMC Chief Anil Pawar’s Family, Front Companies And Cash Trails Allegedly...

Trombay Police File FIR Against Husband, Relatives For Forcing Woman Into Prostitution For 6 Years

Trombay Police File FIR Against Husband, Relatives For Forcing Woman Into Prostitution For 6 Years

Mumbai News: Man Kills 15-Year-Old Daughter, Injures Wife In Santacruz East

Mumbai News: Man Kills 15-Year-Old Daughter, Injures Wife In Santacruz East