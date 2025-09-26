 VIDEO: Navi Mumbai Police Destroys Narcotics Substance Worth ₹26.48 Crore At Waste Management Facility In Taloja MIDC
Mumbai

In a major step towards curbing the drug menace, the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate destroyed narcotics worth Rs 26.48 crore on Thursday as part of the ongoing Nasha Mukt Navi Mumbai Abhiyan (Drug Free Navi Mumbai Project).

Raina AssainarUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Police destroy drugs worth Rs. 26.48 crore under Nasha Mukt Abhiyan | File Photo

Scientific Disposal of Seized Drugs

The contraband, seized in 35 cases, was scientifically destroyed at the government-approved Mumbai Waste Management Company in Taloja MIDC, Panvel, Raigad district. The destruction drive was carried out in the presence of MLA Mandatai Mhatre, Joint Commissioner of Police Sanjay Yenpure, Additional Commissioner of Police Deepak Sakore, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sachin Gunjal.

Past Campaign Achievements

Earlier phases of the campaign had already seen narcotics worth Rs 11.61 crore destroyed from 79 cases. Between 2023 and 2025, Navi Mumbai Police registered 1,831 cases, arrested 2,854 accused, and seized narcotics valued at Rs 70.18 crore. Among them, 101 African nationals were held with contraband worth Rs 40 crore, while 2,034 were deported for illegal stay, including 989 who were blacklisted.

Action Against Organised Cartels

Officials said stringent measures are being taken against organised drug cartels, with action under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) initiated against seven offenders, and three preventive action proposals sent under the PITNDPS Act.

Police Commissioner’s Statement

“This campaign is not just about destroying drugs but about creating a safer and healthier city. Our aim is to ensure narcotics do not reach our youth, and citizens are playing a vital role by supporting us with information,” said Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, who launched the campaign earlier this year in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Awareness and Community Outreach

As part of the awareness drive, banners and hoardings have been put up across the city, while police teams are holding outreach programmes in schools, colleges, and housing societies. A dedicated helpline – 8828 112 112 – has been launched for citizens to share information with assurances of confidentiality.

Also Watch:

Details of Seized Drugs and Future Plans

“Ganja, cocaine, heroin and synthetic drugs were involved in the destruction. Our intention is to keep the younger generation away from drugs. Last year we started Nasha Mukt Navi Mumbai Abhiyan. Now we would be starting Nasha Mukt Navi Mumbai Abhiyan 2.0. Whatsapp channel, social awareness in schools, busting drug chains and peddlers. This year for the first time in Navi Mumbai, we also had MCOCA invoked in a drug case,” Joint Commissioner Yenpure said.

