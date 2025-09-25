Mumbai News: Airport Customs Destroys Narcotics Worth ₹239.57 Crore, Including Hydroponic Weed And Cocaine

Mumbai Airport Customs destroys seized narcotics worth Rs 239.57 crore at Taloja incineration facility | X - @mumbaicus3

Mumbai: Mumbai Airport Customs officers recently undertook disposal of a significant quantity of seized narcotic substances totally valued at Rs 239.57 crore seized across multiple cases.

Quantity and Value of Seized Drugs

According to the Customs sources, during this exercise, a total of 213.687 kilograms of hydroponic weed and 2.655 kilograms of cocaine, totally valued at Rs 239.57 crores in the illicit market were disposed of.

The destruction was carried out through incineration at the facilities of Mumbai Waste Management Limited, MIDC Taloja, ensuring compliance with statutory procedures and environmental safety norms.

On 23rd September 2025, the Customs Officers at CSMI Airport, Mumbai Customs Zone-III undertook disposal of a significant quantity of seized narcotic substances . During this exercise, a total of 213.687 Kilograms of Hydroponic Weed and 2.655 Kilograms of Cocaine, totally valued… pic.twitter.com/bfmAMEGIkE — Mumbai Customs-III (@mumbaicus3) September 25, 2025

Zero Tolerance Policy Against Narcotics

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government has adopted a ’Zero Tolerance’ policy against narcotics to create a drugs-free India. The seized drugs are destroyed by way of the incineration as per the Hazardous & Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Rules, at Common Hazardous Waste Treatment Storage & Disposal Facility, Taloja, officials said.

Destruction Procedure

"After the drugs are seized, they are kept in the government maalkhaanas or warehouses. Disposal process is defined in the NDPS Act according to which we take along independent panch witnesses and in the police escort, the drugs are taken to the facility where it has to be destroyed. After securing permission from the MPCB, the drugs are burnt in the incinerator and the destruction process does not cause any pollution," said an official.

