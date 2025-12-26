 Pending Vehicle E-Challans May Derail Civic Poll Ambitions As Thane Election Authorities Enforce Strict Nomination Rules
As per Election Commission directives, candidates contesting municipal elections must submit certificates stating that they have no outstanding government dues, including penalties related to unauthorised constructions, taxes and traffic violations. Election officers will verify whether e-challan fines on vehicles owned by candidates have been cleared.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 12:51 AM IST
The process of filing nomination forms for the upcoming municipal elections has begun, and candidates have been warned that pending vehicle e-challans could lead to rejection of their applications. | File Pic

Thane: The process of filing nomination forms for the upcoming municipal elections has begun, and candidates have been warned that pending vehicle e-challans could lead to rejection of their applications.

As per Election Commission directives, candidates contesting municipal elections must submit certificates stating that they have no outstanding government dues, including penalties related to unauthorised constructions, taxes and traffic violations. Election officers will verify whether e-challan fines on vehicles owned by candidates have been cleared. In the absence of a no objection certificate, nomination forms are liable to be disqualified.

The rule has triggered a rush among aspirants to clear pending fines. Officials said a large number of candidates have been visiting the Thane traffic department over the past few days to settle outstanding e-challans. On Tuesday, one aspirant reportedly paid traffic fines amounting to Rs1.5 lakh to ensure his candidature was not affected.

