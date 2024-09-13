NCB Mumbai Disposes Off 982 Kg Drugs Seized In 95 Cases | Somendra Sharma

Mumbai: The Mumbai Zonal Unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has disposed off about 982.100 kgs illicit drugs which were seized by the national nodal drug law enforcement agency. The illicit drugs were seized in various cases wherein numerous offenders including foreign nationals were arrested during the investigation.

A Regular Drug Disposal Committee (RDDC) was constituted in accordance to the guidelines after which the cases were reviewed and only fit cases were selected for disposal. Accordingly, all legal terms were complied after which the seized drugs were finally disposed off through incineration on 12th September 2024 at Mumbai Waste Management Ltd., Taloja, Maharashtra.

Among the disposal conducted, 20 kgs Mephedrone seized from Dongri Mumbai in June 2023 was also disposed wherein multiple accused persons having criminal antecedents including kingpin, financer, key associates were arrested and multi crore assets have seized.

Details On Drugs Seized

The disposed drugs includes Ganja, Mephedrone, Ephedrine, CBCS, Nitrazepam tablets, Heroin, Cocaine, MDMA/Ecstasy, Methamphetamine, Charas, Opium, Zolpidem, Alprazolam and Tramadol totally amounting to 982.100 kg. These were seized from multiple international as well interstate drug syndicates wherein numerous persons including foreign nationals were arrested.

NCB has been robustly engaged towards ensuring a drug free society in directive of which it has clamped down the inter-state as well as international drug syndicates by curbing the drug trafficking, bursting the financial linkages.