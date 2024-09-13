 NCB Mumbai Disposes Off 982 Kg Drugs Seized In 95 Cases
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNCB Mumbai Disposes Off 982 Kg Drugs Seized In 95 Cases

NCB Mumbai Disposes Off 982 Kg Drugs Seized In 95 Cases

The disposed drugs includes Ganja, Mephedrone, Ephedrine, CBCS, Nitrazepam tablets, Heroin, Cocaine, MDMA/Ecstasy, Methamphetamine, Charas, Opium, Zolpidem, Alprazolam and Tramadol totally amounting to 982.100 kg.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 01:44 PM IST
article-image
NCB Mumbai Disposes Off 982 Kg Drugs Seized In 95 Cases | Somendra Sharma

Mumbai: The Mumbai Zonal Unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has disposed off about 982.100 kgs illicit drugs which were seized by the national nodal drug law enforcement agency. The illicit drugs were seized in various cases wherein numerous offenders including foreign nationals were arrested during the investigation.

A Regular Drug Disposal Committee (RDDC) was constituted in accordance to the guidelines after which the cases were reviewed and only fit cases were selected for disposal. Accordingly, all legal terms were complied after which the seized drugs were finally disposed off through incineration on 12th September 2024 at Mumbai Waste Management Ltd., Taloja, Maharashtra.

Among the disposal conducted, 20 kgs Mephedrone seized from Dongri Mumbai in June 2023 was also disposed wherein multiple accused persons having criminal antecedents including kingpin, financer, key associates were arrested and multi crore assets have seized.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: CBIC Destroys 24.73 Kgs Of Drugs Worth ₹177 Crores In Taloja Facility
article-image

Details On Drugs Seized

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka PGCET 2024 Admit Card OUT; Know Important Details Inside
Karnataka PGCET 2024 Admit Card OUT; Know Important Details Inside
Navi Mumbai To World Trade Center Costs ₹270; NMMT Ticket Fare Shocks Bus Commuters
Navi Mumbai To World Trade Center Costs ₹270; NMMT Ticket Fare Shocks Bus Commuters
Punjab: Youth Who Killed His Sister’s Rapist Seen Smiling & Waving While Being Escorted By Cop In Court Premises; Video Viral
Punjab: Youth Who Killed His Sister’s Rapist Seen Smiling & Waving While Being Escorted By Cop In Court Premises; Video Viral
FPJ Eco Ganesha: List Of Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper (Day 5, Part 2)
FPJ Eco Ganesha: List Of Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper (Day 5, Part 2)

The disposed drugs includes Ganja, Mephedrone, Ephedrine, CBCS, Nitrazepam tablets, Heroin, Cocaine, MDMA/Ecstasy, Methamphetamine, Charas, Opium, Zolpidem, Alprazolam and Tramadol totally amounting to 982.100 kg. These were seized from multiple international as well interstate drug syndicates wherein numerous persons including foreign nationals were arrested.

NCB has been robustly engaged towards ensuring a drug free society in directive of which it has clamped down the inter-state as well as international drug syndicates by curbing the drug trafficking, bursting the financial linkages.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai To World Trade Center Costs ₹270; NMMT Ticket Fare Shocks Bus Commuters

Navi Mumbai To World Trade Center Costs ₹270; NMMT Ticket Fare Shocks Bus Commuters

FPJ Eco Ganesha: List Of Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper (Day 5, Part 2)

FPJ Eco Ganesha: List Of Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper (Day 5, Part 2)

NCB Mumbai Disposes Off 982 Kg Drugs Seized In 95 Cases

NCB Mumbai Disposes Off 982 Kg Drugs Seized In 95 Cases

FPJ Eco Ganesha: List Of Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper (Day 5, Part 1)

FPJ Eco Ganesha: List Of Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper (Day 5, Part 1)

Mumbai: SoBo Residents Start Petition For Coastal Road Entry & Exit At Nepean Sea Road To Reduce...

Mumbai: SoBo Residents Start Petition For Coastal Road Entry & Exit At Nepean Sea Road To Reduce...