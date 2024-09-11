 Navi Mumbai: CBIC Destroys 24.73 Kgs Of Drugs Worth ₹177 Crores In Taloja Facility
Navi Mumbai: CBIC Destroys 24.73 Kgs Of Drugs Worth ₹177 Crores In Taloja Facility

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 05:30 AM IST
article-image
Drugs worth Rs 177 Cr destroyed at Taloja facility | X

Mumbai: A High-Level Drug Destruction Committee of Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBIC) comprising of senior officials from Mumbai Customs Zone- I and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI ) on Tuesday destroyed 24.73 kgs of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS), such as Heroin, Cocaine, Marijuana etc. valued at approximately Rs 177 crores (in terms of their value in the illicit market) by way of incineration at Common Hazardous Waste Treatment Storage & Disposal Facility at Taloja, Navi Mumbai.

This is the first such Drug Destruction carried out in this fiscal. During last Financial year Mumbai Customs Zone-I had destroyed 215.27 Kgs of drugs valued at Rs. 1525 Crores.

These drugs have been seized by Postal Appraisal Section (PAS), Special Investigation and Intelligence Branch (SIIB) of Mumbai Customs Zone-I and DRI .

"Mumbai Customs Zone-I is committed to ensure strict law enforcement against illicit trafficking of NDPS substances to secure our citizens a safe and healthy life," said a Customs official.

