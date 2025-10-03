Mumbai: Aarey Police Arrest Male Dancer For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Female Colleague In Goregaon West

The Aarey police arrested a 29-year-old male dancer for allegedly sexually assaulting his 31-year-old female colleague. | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Aarey police arrested a 29-year-old male dancer for allegedly sexually assaulting his 31-year-old female colleague. The accused, identified as Ashutosh Mohanty, resides in Malad West. He was arrested in the last week of September and is currently in police custody.

Goregaon West Villa Case Involves Two Dancers

According to the police, the incident occurred on 17 March 2025, at a villa in Royal Palms, Aarey Colony, Goregaon West. Both the victim and the accused are in the same dance profession and knew each other. The accused is from Odisha, while the victim hails from Meghalaya.

They had previously worked together and travelled to Goa for performances. After returning to Mumbai, the victim contacted him to learn dance. Initially, they tried to book the Andheri Sports Complex for practice, but it was unavailable. They then decided to practise at Royal Palms, Aarey Colony. After their swimming and dance practice, they ordered food, consumed alcohol, and smoked together.

In the last week of September, the woman approached the Aarey police and filed a sexual harassment complaint against her colleague. Following this, the police registered a case and arrested the accused on the same day.

