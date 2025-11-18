Mumbai: 80-Year-Old Woman Duped Of ₹1.08 Crore By Cyber Fraudsters Posing As Director General Of Police | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: An 80-year-old woman from Dadar was cheated of Rs1.08 crore by cyber fraudsters impersonating a TRAI official and Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, claiming her Aadhaar number was linked to a money-laundering case involving businessman Naresh Goyal.

The Central Region cyber police station has booked two unknown persons and the owners of the beneficiary bank accounts. The complainant, a former secretary with Glaxo Company, is a Dadar resident. She uses her pension and savings for daily living and operates multiple bank accounts.

On October 27, she began getting calls from the fraudsters. The impersonators made her believe involvement in “serious crime” and induced her to “verify” the money in her bank accounts by transferring it to accounts provided by them.

