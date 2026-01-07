'When Mumbai AQI Is 200+...': Viral Video Shows Man Running Inside Mall Due To Poor Air Quality Citywide; Netizens Laud Move |

Mumbai: As Mumbai continues to grapple with deteriorating air quality, a Mumbai man found an unconventional yet creative way to stay fit, by running inside a shopping mall. A video of the man’s indoor run has gone viral on social media, drawing both amusement and praise from netizens.

The viral clip, shared on Instagram by user Bhavin Parmar, shows the man dressed in a T-shirt, track pants and sports shoes, using a mall as his personal jogging track. The video begins with him riding an escalator before breaking into a run through the mall’s corridors. Text overlaid on the video explains his motivation: “When Mumbai AQI is 200+ so I decided to run inside mall.”

As the video progresses, he is seen running across different sections of the mall, with captions highlighting the perceived advantages of indoor running. These include a dust-free environment, cleaner air, minimal traffic disturbance and the comfort of full air-conditioning. He can also be seen accompanied by another man, later in the video.

Posted on January 5, the video has garnered good attention online, crossing 2.94 lakh views and receiving more than 6,600 likes. Social media users responded with humour, with many calling the idea “mast plan.” Others applauded the runner’s determination and adaptability, praising his willingness to think differently to maintain a healthy lifestyle despite environmental challenges.

City Records Severe Air Quality Today

The video has resonated widely as it comes against the backdrop of worsening air quality in Mumbai. According to data from air quality monitoring platform AQI.in, the city’s overall Air Quality Index touched 332 during the early morning hours of January 7, placing it in the ‘severe’ category. Health advisories urged vulnerable groups, including children, senior citizens, and people with respiratory or cardiac conditions, to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure.

Dust and fine particulate matter from large-scale construction projects remain a major concern among factors contributing to Mumbai’s persistent pollution. Ongoing infrastructure developments, such as metro rail corridors, flyovers, coastal road extensions and road-widening works, have significantly increased dust levels.

In addition, rapid private real estate construction has further added to the pollutant burden. Vehicular emissions, particularly during peak traffic hours, continue to exacerbate the situation, making air quality management a growing challenge for the city.

