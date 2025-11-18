Mumbai CNG Crisis Enters Day 2, Commuters Struggle As Autos, Taxis Remain Off Roads; Restoration Likely By Noon

Mumbai CNG crisis |

Mumbai: Mumbai continued to grapple with widespread travel disruption on Tuesday as the city entered day two of a major CNG shortage caused by damage to a key gas pipeline. With hundreds of CNG pumps shutting down and thousands of autos, taxis and cab services unable to operate normally, commuters across the city found themselves stranded during peak travel hours.

Social Media Flooded With Complaints

Long queues outside operational CNG pumps, surging fares and refusal of longer-distance rides became a common complaint. Many passengers turned to social media to express frustration, tagging authorities and demanding intervention.

@MTPHereToHelp Autorickshaw drivers are charging extra fares in Mumbai due to CNG issue. This is illegal, please take action. @Suhas_News @ShelarAshish @PratapSarnaik @CPMumbaiPolice — Lata Shetty (@Latakarkala) November 18, 2025

@PetroleumMin @mahanagargas @CMOMaharashtra CNG outage cripples Mumbai. Commuters r harassed. How operation of CNG so vulnerable? Maha Gov pull up your socks Focus on making life easier for public and not difficult @PMOIndia — subhamoy banerjee (@subhamo04706966) November 18, 2025

Users highlighted illegal fare hikes and alleged that transport services were exploiting the situation. Multiple posts appealed to the Mumbai Traffic Police, Maharashtra government, Petroleum Ministry and Prime Minister’s Office, requesting urgent action and permanent infrastructure safeguards.

@PMOIndia @CMOMaharashtra No CNG in Mumbai is causing huge trouble for commuters and affecting the livelihood of thousands who depend on local transport. Requesting all concerned authorities to resume CNG supply at the earliest. #Mumbai #CNGCrisis #ResumeCNG #ServeTheCity — Anil Rupa Prabhakar Jogdand (@AneelMumbaikar) November 18, 2025

Is CNG shut in Mumbai? Meter rickshaws are charging three times the regular fare, what the hell? — nysa (@chalkalaana) November 18, 2025

With a major chunk of the city’s road transport dependent on CNG, the shortage led to a sharp reduction in available vehicles. Office-goers also reported delays and extended waiting times for rides through aggregator platforms. Many reported that they were charged 2-3 times the fare for shorter distances.

On Monday, queues of autos, taxis and cabs stretched across stations and adjoining roads, with many drivers reportedly waiting through the night for refuelling opportunities. MGL stated that out of 389 total CNG stations, only 225 were operational.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Thane faces CNG shortage as pipeline burst near Chembur, disrupts gas supply in several cities including Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/20ezyo98iW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2025

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Damage to GAIL’s Trombay pipeline disrupted gas supply to MGL’s Wadala City Gate Station, affecting Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai CNG stations. Only 225 of 389 stations operate, causing long queues and inconvenience to auto, taxi, and CNG vehicle users pic.twitter.com/ciLg2QhliK — IANS (@ians_india) November 17, 2025

BEST, Metros Turn Overcrowded

To accommodate increased demand, parts of the public transport network absorbed the load. Over 1,273 electric BEST buses, metro services across four lines and the suburban railway network emerged as the primary fallback options. Some cab and auto drivers switched to petrol temporarily, but fares continued to reflect elevated operational costs.

Supply Likely To Be Restored By Noon

The crisis, triggered by third-party damage to GAIL’s main supply pipeline inside the Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) compound, severely affected gas flow to Mahanagar Gas Limited’s (MGL) City Gate Station in Wadala.

As a result, fuel availability sharply dropped across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. MGL confirmed that restoration work was underway and assured that normal operations were expected by Tuesday afternoon, leaving commuters unsure whether relief would come in time.

As repair work progressed, residents hoped that normality would return by noon, but with services still stretched, Mumbai prepared for yet another uncertain and inconvenient travel day.

