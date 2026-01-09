 BMC Elections 2026: Sena UBT Candidate Sana Haji Halim Khan Sparks Major Row Over Altered 'Jai Shri Ram' Campaign Song in Bandra; Video Viral
BMC Elections 2026: Sena UBT Candidate Sana Haji Halim Khan Sparks Major Row Over Altered 'Jai Shri Ram' Campaign Song in Bandra; Video Viral

A viral campaign video of Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Sana Haji Halim Khan in Mumbai’s Bandra East has triggered controversy for allegedly mimicking the tune of the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ song. Netizens accused the party of altering a religious song for political use. The row comes days before the January 15 BMC elections.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 09:15 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: As the battle for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) intensifies, a political firestorm has erupted in Ward 96 (Bandra East) following a viral campaign video. Sana Haji Halim Khan, the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate, is facing fierce criticism for allegedly using a campaign track that mimics the tune and structure of a popular Hindu devotional song, 'Jai Shri Ram.'

The Viral Video & Lyrics

The controversy began when a video surfaced on social media showing campaign workers and supporters in the Behrampada area chanting along to a rhythmic track. The lyrics of the song, set to a tune strikingly similar to the viral "Jai Shri Ram" anthem, explicitly promote the candidate:

"Sana Haji Halim Khan Zindabaad, Zindabaad, Zindabaad! Har ghar mein ab ek hi naam... Har ghar mein ab ek hi naam, ek hi naara gunjega.. Shiv Sena UBT Zindabaad.. Pada Behram ka baccha, Sana Haji Halim Khan bolega."

The lyrics translate to: "Every house will now have only one name, one slogan... Shiv Sena UBT Zindabaad... Every child of Behrampada will chant Sana Haji Halim Khan."

Political Stir & Allegations Likely To Come

The use of the track has drawn a sharp response from netizens who accused the candidate and the party of altering a holy song. Political reactions from the Mahayuti alliance, particularly the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena are expected to come as the video goes viral.

Who Is Sana Khan?

Sana Khan is the wife of former corporator Haji Mohammed Halim Khan, a veteran Sena loyalist who famously broke barriers by winning the seat for the party in 2017. With the BMC elections scheduled for January 15, 2026, this musical controversy has added a layer of high-voltage tension to an already intense poll fight.

