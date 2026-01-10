Mumbai News: BEST To Run 57 Extra Buses for Erangal Jatra Fair In Malad

BEST To Run 57 Extra Buses for Erangal Jatra Fair In Malad | File Pic (Representative Image)

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) has announced the operation of additional bus services to facilitate devotees attending the annual Erangal Fair (Jatra) in Malad (West), scheduled to be held on Sunday during the second week of January.

This year, BEST will operate 57 additional buses throughout the day, from 6.00 am to 10.00 pm, exclusively for the Erangal Jatra.

The Erangal Jatra, a day-long religious fair, draws a large number of devotees who visit the church at Erangal village every year. Keeping this in mind, BEST has made special transport arrangements to ensure smooth and convenient travel for passengers

According to BEST officials, special bus services will be operated on Route No. 271, connecting Malad Station (West) with Erangal village, Madh Jetty and Marve Chowpatty. In addition, extra services will be run on Route No. A-269 between Borivali Station (West) and Madh Jetty. The frequency of buses on these routes will also be increased to manage the expected surge in passenger demand.

Considering that a large number of devotees reach Malad Station (West) by suburban trains and then rely on buses to reach the jatra venue, BEST will operate additional trips between Malad Station (West), Erangal village, Marve Chowpatty and Madh Jetty.

To ensure efficient operations and crowd management, BEST will temporarily deploy bus inspectors and traffic officers from nearby depots, including Magathane, Poinsur, Dindoshi, Goregaon and Oshiwara.

BEST administration has appealed to commuters and devotees to make full use of these additional bus services for a safe and convenient journey during the festival.

