 Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 'What Criminal Behaviour Is This?', Aaditya Thackeray Gets Angry At TV Reporter Badgering Him To Answer - VIDEO
Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray was seen losing his temper with a television reporter in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex on Friday. The exchange occurred when the reporter questioned him on violence in the name of Maratha pride. Thackeray objected to the interruption, calling the behaviour inappropriate. The video has since gone viral online.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 07:13 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab | Instagram/@yours_sarcastically_

Mumbai: Campaigning for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and other civic polls is ongoing, with a high-stakes battle between the MNS–Shiv Sena (UBT) alliance and the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance. Voting will take place on 15 January, while the counting of votes is scheduled for 16 January.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Friday lost his cool on a female television channel reporter when asked whether it was justified to beat people in the name of Maratha pride.

The incident took place at INS Towers in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). A video of the incident has surfaced. The footage shows Aaditya Thackeray speaking to a senior editor when the reporter approaches him with a question. He can be seen politely stating that he was having a private conversation and asking her to "behave in a dignified manner and not barge into a private conversation."

Following this, Aaditya can be seen losing his cool and getting angry and snapping back at the reporter, saying, "What beahaviour is this? What criminal behaviour is this?"

The video has received more than 20.2K views within just two hours of being posted on Instagram.

Meanwhile, a joint rally by Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on 11 January is expected to draw massive crowds and attract statewide attention, showcasing the alliance’s strength.

The following day, separate rallies by the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and the BJP will test their ability to mobilise supporters, turning Shivaji Park into the battleground for Mumbai’s most closely watched civic contest.

The BMC elections are set to take place in a single phase on 15 January across Mumbai’s 227 wards, with counting and results scheduled for 16 January.

