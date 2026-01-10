KDMC Elections 2026: 'MahaYuti Will Hoist Saffron Flag In Kalyan-Dombivli,' Says Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde | VIDEO

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde |

Kalyan: Addressing a packed Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Kalyan, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde delivered a fiery, politically charged speech, accusing his opponents of arrogance, opportunism and hypocrisy, while projecting the MahaYuti as the only force truly aligned with the will of the people.

People Are the Real Owners

“Some people believe they are the masters and the public are their servants. But they forget that the real owner is the people – Janata Janardan,” Shinde said, drawing loud applause from party workers and supporters.

Clear Civic Poll Message

Sending out a clear electoral message ahead of the Kalyan-Dombivli civic polls, Shinde declared The saffron flag will flutter over Kalyan-Dombivli, and the mayor will be from MahaYuti.

Swipe at Former Ally

Without naming Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde took a sharp swipe at his former ally, saying, I am a man of my word and conscience. But some people change their colours like a chameleon just to stay close to power and the chair.”

Sharpest Jibe of Evening

In one of the strongest lines of the evening, he mocked his rivals by saying,

“Those whose own loincloth is torn are throwing turbans at us.”

Attack on Opposition Credibility

The remark was widely seen as a jibe at opposition leaders questioning the credibility and integrity of the Shinde-led alliance.

Manifesto Branded ‘Ghotalenama’

Shinde also hit out at the opposition’s election promises, branding their manifesto as a “ghotalenama” (a document of scams) rather than a vision document.

EVM Double Standards Claim

“When they win, everything is fair. But when MahaYuti wins, they suddenly start questioning the EVMs,” he said, accusing rivals of double standards.

Smart City to Happy City

Highlighting the ongoing urban transformation of the twin cities, Shinde said, “Kalyan-Dombivli is becoming a Smart City. Now our goal is to make it a Happy City.”

Appeal for Decisive Mandate

He appealed to voters to give the MahaYuti candidates a decisive mandate to accelerate development and stability in local governance.

Big Show of Strength

The rally was attended by Kalyan MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde, MLAs Rajesh More and Sulabha Gaikwad, UP-Zilla Pramukh Rajesh Kadam, Shiv Sena leader Sachin Pote, BJP district president Nandu Parab, former corporator Mahesh Gaikwad, along with a large number of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and BJP workers, turning the event into a major show of strength for the ruling alliance.

High-Stakes Civic Battle Ahead

With aggressive rhetoric, sharp political messaging and a confident projection of victory, Shinde’s Vijay Sankalp Sabha signalled that the MahaYuti is gearing up for a high-stakes, no-holds-barred battle for control of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation.

