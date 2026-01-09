Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: ‘They Defamed Me,’ Suspended Former Corporator Nehal Shah Alleges BJP Candidate Tampered With Documents

Suspended Former Corporator Nehal Shah Alleges BJP Candidate Tampered With Documents | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 09: A day after the Mumbai BJP suspended former corporator Nehal Shah from Matunga (Ward 177) for not supporting the Mahayuti candidate and being rebellious, Shah alleged that the official BJP candidate from the ward, Kalpesha Kothari, has tampered with documents.

“They alleged that I have defamed the BJP candidate, but in reality, I am being defamed, and I am going to go legal now. In fact, I have evidence that she (Kalpesha Kothari) has tampered with certain documents,” Shah told FPJ on Friday.

Contesting as independent

After the BJP gave a ticket to Kothari, Shah is contesting as an independent. On Thursday, Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam suspended 26 of its members for not cooperating with the Mahayuti candidate in their respective wards and being rebellious, including several former corporators.

Letter to party leadership

Shah, in her letter to Satam dated Friday, January 9, said, “I would never defame the BJP or any of its candidates—directly or indirectly—under any circumstances. Every step taken by me, including the recent one, was taken purely in the interest of the Bharatiya Janata Party and with the sole intention of strengthening the party’s connect at the grassroots level.”

Local support cited

Residents of Matunga say that Shah will give a tough fight to the official BJP candidate as she has connected with the people. “No one in Matunga knows Kalpesha Kothari. Nehal is likely to win in Ward 177. The undercurrents reveal that. The BJP is now pointing towards Nehal Shah, alleging corruption worth hundreds of rupees. But she was the corporator from the same BJP party. However, the party’s support is with Kothari now,” said local activist and resident Chetan Trivedi.

Rebellion challenges Mahayuti

Rebellions are emerging as a challenge to the Mahayuti. In several key areas, former corporators are either contesting independently or have switched parties.

Among the suspended BJP rebels whose wards went either to Shiv Sena under seat-sharing arrangements or where the BJP chose to field another candidate include:

. Asawari Patil (now contesting on Sena UBT ticket in Ward 13)

. Shobha Salgaonar (contesting as an independent from Ward 159)

. Janhavi Rane (contesting as an independent from Ward 205)

. Divya Dhole (contesting as an independent from Ward 60)

. Urmila Gupta (contesting as an independent from Ward 61)

. Mohan Ambekar (contesting as an independent from Ward 166)

.Dhanashri Bagal (contesting as an independent from Ward 131)

. Snehali Wadekar (contesting as an independent from Ward 73)

. Priya Margaj (contesting as an independent from Ward 74)

. Suchitra Naik (contesting as an independent from Ward 37)

