BMC Elections 2026: 3 Days Left For Campaign End, Mumbaikars Await BJP-Shiv Sena Manifesto

Mumbai: With only five days remaining for the polling and three days for campaigning, Mumbaikars are still awaiting the election manifesto of the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena for the BMC elections. All other parties, including the Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, Congress, both factions of NCP, AAP and even independent candidates, have released their manifestos listing their promises to the people if they come to power, but the Mahayuti partners in the BMC polls show no signs of manifesto publishing.

Separate Manifestos for Each Party

Both the BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde), although contesting in Mumbai in alliance, have made individual manifestos. Last month, the Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam said that the party will release the manifesto in January first week. However, on Friday, Satam told FPJ that it will be released in the next two days. While the Shinde Sena continues its claims that the manifesto is ‘ready to be published’.

Voter Curiosity and Delays

With less than a week remaining for the high-voltage BMC elections voting day, Mumbaikars wonder what is stopping the parties from releasing their election manifestos. The BJP had also launched a campaign ‘Awaaz Mumbaikarancha’ where thousands of Mumbai citizens noted their demands from corporators, which the BJP said will be included in their BMC elections manifesto.

Shinde Sena’s Stand on Manifesto

“Our manifesto is in front of the public eye, in the form of the work Dy CM Eknath Shinde has done. Our main election promise is to complete the infra projects announced, like one at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Ghatkopar’s Ramabai Nagar, easing Mumbai’s traffic and others. There is no need to publish a separate manifesto. However, if our alliance partner BJP, releases a manifesto for the BMC, we will also do. It is ready,” said Shinde Sena spokesperson Arun Sawant.

Regional Manifestos Focus on Development

Meanwhile, in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the BJP has released its manifesto for the Navi Mumbai and Thane municipal corporations, and the Shinde Sena has released for Navi Mumbai. The buzzword for both parties remains ‘development’.

