 BMC Elections 2026: 3 Days Left For Campaign End, Mumbaikars Await BJP-Shiv Sena Manifesto
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBMC Elections 2026: 3 Days Left For Campaign End, Mumbaikars Await BJP-Shiv Sena Manifesto

BMC Elections 2026: 3 Days Left For Campaign End, Mumbaikars Await BJP-Shiv Sena Manifesto

With less than a week remaining for BMC elections, Mumbai’s ruling alliance, BJP and Shinde Sena, have not yet released their manifestos, while all other parties have done so. The Shinde Sena says its manifesto is reflected in completed and ongoing projects, such as easing traffic and infra work at Mahalaxmi Racecourse and Ghatkopar’s Ramabai Nagar, and will publish if BJP releases its own.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 11:57 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis & Dy CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Mumbai: With only five days remaining for the polling and three days for campaigning, Mumbaikars are still awaiting the election manifesto of the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena for the BMC elections. All other parties, including the Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, Congress, both factions of NCP, AAP and even independent candidates, have released their manifestos listing their promises to the people if they come to power, but the Mahayuti partners in the BMC polls show no signs of manifesto publishing.

Separate Manifestos for Each Party
Both the BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde), although contesting in Mumbai in alliance, have made individual manifestos. Last month, the Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam said that the party will release the manifesto in January first week. However, on Friday, Satam told FPJ that it will be released in the next two days. While the Shinde Sena continues its claims that the manifesto is ‘ready to be published’.

Voter Curiosity and Delays
With less than a week remaining for the high-voltage BMC elections voting day, Mumbaikars wonder what is stopping the parties from releasing their election manifestos. The BJP had also launched a campaign ‘Awaaz Mumbaikarancha’ where thousands of Mumbai citizens noted their demands from corporators, which the BJP said will be included in their BMC elections manifesto.

Read Also
BJP, Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT) Unveil Manifestos For Pune Civic Polls: Here's What They're Promising...
article-image

Shinde Sena’s Stand on Manifesto
“Our manifesto is in front of the public eye, in the form of the work Dy CM Eknath Shinde has done. Our main election promise is to complete the infra projects announced, like one at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Ghatkopar’s Ramabai Nagar, easing Mumbai’s traffic and others. There is no need to publish a separate manifesto. However, if our alliance partner BJP, releases a manifesto for the BMC, we will also do. It is ready,” said Shinde Sena spokesperson Arun Sawant.

FPJ Shorts
Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: 153 Of 718 Polling Booths Declared Sensitive, Police On High Alert
Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: 153 Of 718 Polling Booths Declared Sensitive, Police On High Alert
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Congress Candidate Pramod Narvekar Alleges Death Threat, Police Register Case
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Congress Candidate Pramod Narvekar Alleges Death Threat, Police Register Case
Mumbai News: 145 BMC Schools Near QCI Accreditation After Year-Long Quality Assessment Drive
Mumbai News: 145 BMC Schools Near QCI Accreditation After Year-Long Quality Assessment Drive
KDMC Elections 2026: 'MahaYuti Will Hoist Saffron Flag In Kalyan-Dombivli,' Says Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde | VIDEO
KDMC Elections 2026: 'MahaYuti Will Hoist Saffron Flag In Kalyan-Dombivli,' Says Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde | VIDEO

Regional Manifestos Focus on Development
Meanwhile, in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the BJP has released its manifesto for the Navi Mumbai and Thane municipal corporations, and the Shinde Sena has released for Navi Mumbai. The buzzword for both parties remains ‘development’.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: 153 Of 718 Polling Booths Declared Sensitive, Police On High Alert

Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: 153 Of 718 Polling Booths Declared Sensitive, Police On High Alert

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Congress Candidate Pramod Narvekar Alleges Death Threat, Police Register...

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Congress Candidate Pramod Narvekar Alleges Death Threat, Police Register...

KDMC Elections 2026: 'MahaYuti Will Hoist Saffron Flag In Kalyan-Dombivli,' Says Maharashtra Deputy...

KDMC Elections 2026: 'MahaYuti Will Hoist Saffron Flag In Kalyan-Dombivli,' Says Maharashtra Deputy...

Mumbai News: BEST To Run 57 Extra Buses for Erangal Jatra Fair In Malad

Mumbai News: BEST To Run 57 Extra Buses for Erangal Jatra Fair In Malad

Maharashtra Declares 955 Hectares Of Mangroves Protected

Maharashtra Declares 955 Hectares Of Mangroves Protected