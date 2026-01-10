Maharashtra Declares 955 Hectares Of Mangroves Protected | Representational Image

The state mangrove cell declared 955 hectares of mangroves as protected sites, almost a decade after the supreme court's final verdict to offer protection to all the mangrove areas in the state.

Delayed Protection in Maharashtra

Over 9000 hectares awaited protection in Maharashtra as the process was not moving for several years, Vanashakti, an environmental organisation filed a contempt of court petition at the Bombay high court in July last year.

Court Orders Land Handover

On October 16, 2025, the Bombay high court had ordered the collectors of all seven coastal districts to hand over the land under their jurisdiction to the mangrove cell for protection within six months.

Progress in First Quarter

In the proceedings of the court, the mangrove cell filed an affidavit, updating the progress on the first quarter, 955 hectares have come under the purview of the mangrove cell. Despite the process seeing a move, Raigad and Palghar continue to hold the maximum share of land which remains to be transferred to the mangrove cell.

Legal Protection Measures

Notifying the land as protected gives the eco-sensitive area an added layer of protection under the Indian Forest Act 1927, Forest Conservation Act 1980, and Environment Protection Act 1986, which bar any kind of activity on the land.

Conservation Challenges

“The destruction of mangroves has been rampant and the permissions to axe the mangroves have also been given quite easily, adding a layer of legal protection to mangroves should hopefully help in the conservation of the mangroves,” said Stalin D, director of Vanashakti.

Government Land Handover Pending

Most of the ecologically fragile mangrove land is under the purview of several government agencies, which are yet to surrender it to the state forest department, whose mangrove cell would then formally notify it as ‘protected forest’, as per the court verdict.

Administrative Delays Noted

So far in the arguments, the district administration delayed the process of handing over the jurisdiction of the mangroves to the mangrove cell, a government body entrusted with protection and conservation of the eco-sensitive zones of mangroves.

Sense of Ownership Crucial

“Vesting all this land with the state mangrove cell creates a sense of ownership so that the government agencies don’t pass the buck on protection,” said Stalin.

Ongoing Threats to Mangroves

Meanwhile, mangroves continue to be threatened by debris dumping, encroachments and landfilling for development projects.

Enhanced Protection Measures

“As per the assurances given to Hon'ble Court, the above stated mangrove Forest land of seven Konkan Coastal Districts is being protected by deploying staff from Maharashtra Security Force and Forest Department and regular patrolling of the said area is done. In sensitive areas the fencing and wall construction are being done to prevent encroachment and dumping of debris,” stated SV Ramarao, Additional Principal Chief Conservation of Forest (Mangrove Cell) in the affidavit. Further stating that the letters have been sent to the concerned authorities to speed up the process of handover.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/