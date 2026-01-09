 Maharashtra Govt To Draft Comprehensive CCTV Policy, Sets Up High-Level Panel
To ensure uniformity in the installation and use of CCTV systems, the state government has decided to frame a comprehensive policy and appointed a nine-member committee. The proposed policy will standardise technical specifications, maintenance norms and procedures for accessing CCTV footage for law enforcement and judicial purposes.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 09:28 AM IST
To bring uniformity in the installation and use of CCTV systems, the state government has decided to appoint a committee to draft a comprehensive CCTV policy.

Need for Uniform Guidelines

With CCTV surveillance now covering most public places, housing societies, shops, malls, theatres and business establishments, the government said there is a need for a uniform policy governing technical specifications, related equipment, repair and maintenance, and implementation.

Use of Footage for Law and Order

According to a government resolution (GR) issued on Thursday, the policy will also address procedural aspects for making CCTV footage available for judicial proceedings and for maintaining law and order.

Nine-Member Committee Formed

A nine-member committee has been constituted, comprising the Additional Chief Secretaries of the finance, urban development and public works departments; the Director General of Police; the principal secretaries of the rural development and information technology departments; the transport commissioner; and the principal secretary (special) in the home department, who will act as member secretary.

Legislature Discussions Led to Move

The GR stated that the decision to formulate a comprehensive policy follows discussions held in the state legislature. The move also comes against the backdrop of detailed guidelines on the installation and operation of CCTV networks already issued to various state departments.

Maharashtra Govt To Draft Comprehensive CCTV Policy, Sets Up High-Level Panel

