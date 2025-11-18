Mumbai: Car Gets Stuck In Sand At Rajodi Beach Near Virar; Netizens Call It 'Hawabazi' As Video Goes Viral

Mumbai: Car Gets Stuck In Sand At Rajodi Beach Near Virar; Netizens Call It 'Hawabazi' As Rescue Video Goes Viral |

Virar: A sedan got stuck in the sand at Rajodi Beach near Virar, drawing a large crowd and triggering widespread discussion on social media after a video of the incident went viral. Netizens slammed the car owner for the reckless act.

The footage shows a Honda Amaze trapped in loose wet sand while several men attempt to push, lift and manoeuvre the vehicle out, but their efforts prove unsuccessful as the wheels continue sinking further into the surface.

The video was uploaded on Tuesday by Instagram page Virar Meri Jaan, which captioned it stating, “Car samandar ki ret mein fass gayi… par samajhdari zameen par hi reh gayi. Civic sense kahaan gaya?” The user slammed the car owner for recklessly driving the car in the sand.

The clip quickly gained traction, with many users questioning why vehicles are still being driven on beaches despite clear risks. "Samaj nhi ata itna hava bazi Krna hi kyu hota he," commented a user. There is currently no confirmed information on when the incident took place or how long it eventually took to remove the car from the site.

Netizens react to viral video |

The incident created a spectacle as beach visitors gathered around the stranded sedan, some offering instructions, others filming the struggle. Such cases occur frequently due to a lack of awareness and disregard for warnings issued by beach authorities. Driving on soft coastal sand can cause vehicles to sink rapidly, particularly in tide-prone stretches, making retrieval difficult and costly.

Similar Incident Reported Earlier This Year

This is not the first such incident reported in Mumbai’s coastal belt. Earlier this year, Santacruz police booked three men for allegedly driving a vehicle recklessly under the influence of alcohol on Juhu Beach, leading to the car getting stuck. According to the FIR, the men were intoxicated and shouting near the shore when the white car was spotted by patrolling police.

The vehicle had to be retrieved using a tractor with the assistance of the fire brigade, which took nearly two hours. The trio was later charged under sections related to rash driving, endangering life and violations under the Motor Vehicles Act and Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

