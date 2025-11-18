Mumbai: Police Arrest 34-Year-Old Man For Harassing 24-Yr-Old Female Doctor At Mulund Railway Station | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing a female doctor at Mulund railway station.

About The Incident

The incident occurred on November 15. He has been remanded in police custody for two days by a magistrate court.

According to the GRP, the complainant is a 24-year-old homeopathy doctor, resides in Dadar West. On November 15, between 1 am and 1.10 am, she was waiting on platform number 2 of Mulund railway station for a train when the incident took place. The accused, Mahesh Pakhre, allegedly stalked her and kept staring at her. He also flashed her. The woman raised an alarm, following which the police caught hold of Pakhre.

She later filed a complaint with the Kurla GRP. Following this, the Kurla GRP registered a case against him under Section 74 (criminal assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent or knowledge that it is likely to outrage her modesty) and Section 75(1)(iii) (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Pakhre works as a share market trader and resides in the Rabale area of Navi Mumbai

