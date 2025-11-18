Mumbai: ACB Verifying Calls Between Arrested Stenographer & Wanted Sessions Judge In ₹15 Lakh Bribe Case | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The ACB is verifying conversations between arrested stenographer Chandrakant Hanumant Vasudev,40, and wanted Additional Sessions Judge, Court No. 14, Mazagaon, Aejazuddin S. Kazi,55. ACB arrested Vasudev red-handed last Tuesday while accepting Rs 15 lakh bribe from the complainant.

Immediately after, Vasudev called Kazi to inform him that the amount had been received. Kazi is absconding, and his residence was found locked. The agency told the court that Kazi played an active role. Vasudev was remanded to 14-day judicial custody on Monday.

The ACB is seeking the Bombay HC Chief Justice’s permission to question and act against Kazi. Vasudev revealed during interrogation that Kazi instructed him to demand the bribe for two pending cases before him.

After receiving the money, Kazi asked Vasudev to bring it to his residence. Vasudev had earlier told the complainant’s associate in the court washroom to “do something for Saheb” for a favourable order.

