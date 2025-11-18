 Mumbai: ACB Verifying Calls Between Arrested Stenographer & Wanted Sessions Judge In ₹15 Lakh Bribe Case
ACB is verifying calls between arrested stenographer Chandrakant Vasudev and absconding Additional Sessions Judge Aejazuddin Kazi after Vasudev was caught taking a ₹15 lakh bribe. Vasudev said Kazi instructed him to demand money for two pending cases. ACB is seeking Bombay HC approval to question Kazi, who remains missing.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 10:04 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: ACB Verifying Calls Between Arrested Stenographer & Wanted Sessions Judge In ₹15 Lakh Bribe Case | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The ACB is verifying conversations between arrested stenographer Chandrakant Hanumant Vasudev,40, and wanted Additional Sessions Judge, Court No. 14, Mazagaon, Aejazuddin S. Kazi,55. ACB arrested Vasudev red-handed last Tuesday while accepting Rs 15 lakh bribe from the complainant.

Immediately after, Vasudev called Kazi to inform him that the amount had been received. Kazi is absconding, and his residence was found locked. The agency told the court that Kazi played an active role. Vasudev was remanded to 14-day judicial custody on Monday.

