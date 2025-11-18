 'One Side Is Repaired & Other Is Full Of Potholes': Eknath Shinde Raps MBMC Chief Over Bad Roads In Mira-Bhayandar; Video Goes Viral
Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Mumbai: A video showing Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reprimanding Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) Commissioner Radhabinod Sharma over pothole-ridden roads has gone viral on social media.

Shinde had visited the newly constructed Balasaheb Thackeray Art Gallery in Mira-Bhayandar on Monday for its inauguration ceremony. The civic body and political workers had reportedly made extensive preparations for his visit, including cleaning the surrounding areas, carrying out last-minute repairs, and sprucing up adjoining roads. However, upon stepping out of his vehicle near the venue, Shinde expressed displeasure over the visible potholes, questioning the quality, planning and execution of road repair work.

Viral Video Shows Shinde Expressing Displeasure Over Road Conditions

In the widely shared video, Shinde is seen sternly confronting Commissioner Sharma, pointing out that potholes were repaired on only one side of the road, while the opposite side remained damaged. He further claimed that even the filled patches lacked level surfacing, causing inconvenience to motorists and raising doubts over the durability of the repair work.

“One side is repaired and the other is still full of potholes. Even the filled potholes are uneven, making travel difficult. Why has this not been done properly?” Shinde is heard saying in the clip.

MBMC Commissioner Tries To Defend Repair Works

Commissioner Sharma attempted to clarify that road repair works were underway and pothole-filling had been conducted across multiple stretches. However, Shinde immediately objected, highlighting that incomplete and poorly executed repairs were unacceptable, particularly as several roads continue to pose safety risks to commuters.

The incident, captured by cameras positioned for his official welcome, quickly surfaced online and circulated widely, sparking sharp reactions from residents who have long been complaining about deteriorating road conditions in Mira-Bhayandar. Many users remarked that it took a high-level visit for authorities to acknowledge persistent civic issues.

The city has been battling worsening road infrastructure due to stalled development works and monsoon-triggered damage. Although pothole-filling operations reportedly began a month earlier, several main and internal routes remain uneven or severely damaged.

