ESIC Metro Station In Mumbai North West To Be Renamed 'Hare Ram Hare Krishna'; Metro Lines 6 & 7 Timelines Confirmed |

In a key development for commuters in the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency, the ESIC Metro Station is set to be renamed as ‘Hare Ram Hare Krishna Metro Station’, following discussions between MP Ravindra Waikar and MMRDA Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee. The proposal will be officially finalized after Deputy Chief Minister and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde gives his final approval.

The renaming was initially proposed by MP Waikar during a meeting with Deputy CM Shinde, who had agreed to the request.

Metro Line Timelines Announced

During the review meeting addressing pending MMRDA-related issues in the constituency:

Metro Line 6 is scheduled to start operations by March 2026.

Metro Line 7 is expected to begin services by March 2027.

Additionally, MMRDA will prepare proposals to rename Mogra Metro Station as ‘Shankarwadi’ and the station near Ayyappa Temple in Bangur Nagar as ‘Ayyappa Mandir’.

Housing and Rehabilitation Updates

The meeting also included major civic development decisions:

A joint meeting of MHADA, SRA, and Urban Development Department will be held to resolve issues related to Tricharan Saptakar Co-operative Housing Society Slum Rehabilitation Project.

Certification was issued confirming that Sigma Heights Co-operative Housing Society in Ram Mandir has been successfully registered with the housing registrar.

The session covered 30 pending infrastructure, transportation, rehabilitation, and civic issues, with discussions described as positive and solution-oriented.