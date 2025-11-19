 VIDEO: Daylight Robbery At Residential Complex In Vasai Leaves Woman, Son Tied Up; ₹10 Lakh Looted
Deputy Commissioner of Police Poornima Chougle-Shringi informed that four police teams have been formed to investigate the case. This broad daylight incident has caused significant stir and concern in the local community.

Kirti Kesarkar
Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 02:28 AM IST
In a daylight robbery in Vasai, three individuals broke into a home, tied up a woman and her child, and fled with valuables worth ₹10 lakh. The woman sustained injuries after being attacked by the perpetrators.

The Raut family resides in Room No. 301, Reliable Glory Tower, located in the Valiv Sativli area of East Vasai.

Robbers Forcefully Enter Home

On Monday afternoon, around 1:30 PM, three unknown men rang the doorbell. As the 15-year-old son opened the door, they pushed their way inside, threatened him with a knife, and tied him up. His mother, Sangita Raut, who was in the kitchen, was also attacked with a knife and restrained.

The assailants forcibly took the keys to a cupboard from her and escaped with jewelry and cash valued at ₹10 lakh.

Police Investigation Underway

Deputy Commissioner of Police Poornima Chougle-Shringi informed that four police teams have been formed to investigate the case. This broad daylight incident has caused significant stir and concern in the local community.

