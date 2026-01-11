Fake Birth Certificate Scams: Kurla, Mulund And Deonar Police Register Multiple Cases

Following similar incidents in Deonar and Mulund, the Kurla police have registered a case against 15 individuals in connection with a fake birth certificate scam. | Representative Image

Mumbai: Following similar incidents in Deonar and Mulund, the Kurla police have registered a case against 15 individuals in connection with a fake birth certificate scam. The action was taken based on a complaint filed by Dr. Satish Baburao Badgire, 47, Medical Health Officer of L Ward, who alleged that forged documents were submitted to the authorities to make unauthorized corrections in birth certificates.

Unauthorized edits

According to the FIR, a senior BJP leader had submitted a written complaint to Dr. Badgire’s office, reporting that forged documents were used to manipulate birth records. Investigations revealed that between November 2023 and April 2025, Dr. Shailendra Dattatray Gujar, 48, who served as a Medical Health Officer in L Ward, used his login credentials on December 19, 2024, to make unauthorized corrections in several birth certificates.

Among the cases, applicants sought changes in their children’s names. For instance, Zinat Mohammad Suheb Sheikh requested modifications in her son Abdul Haddi Sheikh’s and daughters Ayesha and Aina’s certificates. Similarly, other applicants, including Mohammad Siddiqui, Sheikh Irfan Islam, Sabira Shah, and Ayesha Sheikh, requested name corrections for themselves or their children, altering parental or child details.

Additionally, a senior BJP leader had sent a letter dated December 1, 2025, to the Assistant Commissioner of BMC L Ward, noting that over 400 applications for delayed birth certificates had been received. Among these, 13 applicants were from Kurla L Ward. It is alleged that several Bangladeshi individuals had submitted Aadhaar cards or forged documents as proof to obtain birth certificates.

Accused named

The accused, including Zaheerunisa Mohammad Rafik Shah, Mehreenunisa Abdul Karim Qureshi, Mariyambi Abdul Karim Qureshi, Mohammad Shadab Qureshi, Sayyed Aqil Ahmed, Mohammad Naseem Liaquat Qureshi, Mohammad Rafik Sheikh, Gausiya Bano Amir Karpude, Khairunisa Abdul Karim Qureshi, and Farida Ansari, are alleged to have used forged documents to fraudulently correct birth records.

It is alleged that they claimed to have been born at home and applied to the L Ward authorities for certificates stating that no official birth record was available.

Legal action

The Kurla Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act. The authorities have launched detailed investigations into all cases to identify the extent of the forgery and hold the culprits accountable.

Mulund case

Mulund: Following a complaint by Sagar Bhimrao Bhalekar, 41, working as a board officer at the Mulund Tehsil Office (Kurla), the Mulund Police registered a case against four individuals who submitted forged documents to obtain birth certificates. Over 400 applications for delayed birth certificates were received at the office, and preliminary checks revealed that the applicants had submitted fake documents.

Deonar case

Deonar: Based on a complaint by Dr. Pradip Pralhadrao Kashale, 47, Medical Health Officer and Registrar at M East Ward, Deonar Police registered a case in 2024 against five individuals who allegedly submitted false information and documents to register over 106 births that had been delayed by more than a year.

