Asia’s Largest Adoption Camp 'Adoptathon 2025' Returns To Mumbai With 200 Indie Puppies And Kittens Seeking Homes

Mumbai’s animal lovers are gearing up for Asia’s largest adoption camp for rescued Indian-breed puppies and kittens. The two-day event aims to find loving, verified homes for over 200 healthy, vaccinated, and vet-cleared native-breed pups and kittens.

Supported by Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation

Adoptathon 2025, supported by The Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation, will be held at St. Theresa's Boys High School in Bandra West on November 29 and 30, from 11.30 am to 8 pm. Organised by World For All, the event provides a crucial platform for feeders, fosters, and rescuers to match their animals with responsible families.

City-Wide Celebration of Empathy

With an expected footfall of more than 3,000 visitors and confirmed attendance from animal-loving celebrities and influencers, Adoptathon 2025 is poised to become a city-wide celebration of compassion. Organisers describe each adoption as “more than a happy ending; it’s an act of resistance against cruelty, and a step toward a kinder city for both people and animals.”

Interactive Stalls and Pet-Friendly Experiences

Beyond adoptions, the event will feature 15 interactive stalls for pets, pet parents, and visitors. Attendees can shop from sustainable pet-care brands, enjoy baked treats, explore essential supplies, and check out cute apparel, reflective safety gear, and fresh meals. Additional attractions include Tarot card reading, food counters, coffee, and expert animal healthcare guidance from TATA Small Animal Hospital.

Open Invitation to the Public

World For All extended an open invitation: “Whether you are looking to adopt a new family member, volunteer your time, or simply spend an afternoon around wagging tails and tiny paws, the public is encouraged to join and experience the hope the event represents,” a spokesperson said.