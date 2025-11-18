Mumbai Food Guide: Best Japanese Restaurants To Visit For Authentic Sushi, Tempura, Takoyaki & More

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 18, 2025
Mumbai has some of the finest Japanese cuisine to indulge in
All images from Canva
If you are confused about where to experience the best Japanese food, here are some places you can visit
Kuuraku, Bandra West. Russian-style Japanese (i.e., traditional Japanese) rather than generic “pan-Asian”, good for committed Japanese cuisine lovers. Try kotteri and oroshi
Izumi, Khar West. Stylish Japanese restaurant noted for its sushi, ramen and dessert offerings; good mix of traditional and trend. Try Unagi nigiri and Japanese cheesecake for dessert.
Chef James Japanese Kitchen, Andheri West. More casual than the ultra-premium spots; good value, modern Japanese and Korean fusion, good for younger crowd. Try Tonkatsu ramen, creative sushi rolls
Donmai, Worli. A newer, modern Japanese “izakaya” concept in Worli. Try Signature dishes like Hamachi carpaccio, miso ramen with oat milk broth, modern sushi/uramaki rolls
Origami Japanese Restaurant, Powai. Japanese + Korean offering; the Japanese dishes (teppanyaki, sashimi) are solid. Try Sashimi moriwase (assorted sashimi), teppanyaki course.
