 Mumbai Airport To Shut Both Runways For 6 Hours On This Date For Post-Monsoon Maintenance – Check Timings
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Airport To Shut Both Runways For 6 Hours On This Date For Post-Monsoon Maintenance – Check Timings

Mumbai Airport To Shut Both Runways For 6 Hours On This Date For Post-Monsoon Maintenance – Check Timings

Airport authorities have been coordinating with airlines and other partners for the past six months to ensure flight schedules and staffing are properly planned during this period. CSMIA stated that it remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and security for all passengers.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 07:59 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will temporarily shut both its runways on 20 November 2025 (Thursday) from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The closure has been scheduled to allow airport authorities to carry out annual post-monsoon runway maintenance. This step is essential for ensuring the continued safety of flight operations.

Prior Coordination With Airlines

Airport authorities have been coordinating with airlines and other partners for the past six months to ensure flight schedules and staffing are properly planned during this period. CSMIA stated that it remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and security for all passengers.

“Coordination with airlines and other stakeholders was initiated six months in advance to ensure flight schedules and manpower planning are synchronised. Mumbai International Airport Limited maintains the highest standard of air travel safety and security at CSMIA,” officials said.

FPJ Shorts
Vivek Oberoi Grooves To Iconic 'Tere Liye' In His Car: Says The Song Is 'Just Magic…Anytime Anywhere'
Vivek Oberoi Grooves To Iconic 'Tere Liye' In His Car: Says The Song Is 'Just Magic…Anytime Anywhere'
'Chetta Is Here': Chennai Super Kings Unveil Sanju Samson In Stunning Fashion Ahead Of IPL 2026 Mini Auction; Video 
'Chetta Is Here': Chennai Super Kings Unveil Sanju Samson In Stunning Fashion Ahead Of IPL 2026 Mini Auction; Video 
FPJ Dialogue: 'Caste-Based Reservation Must Be Seen Positively, Not As A Developmental Issue,' Says Prakash Ambedkar
FPJ Dialogue: 'Caste-Based Reservation Must Be Seen Positively, Not As A Developmental Issue,' Says Prakash Ambedkar
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 18, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 18, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw

About Maintenace Work

The maintenance work will include surface repairs, technical assessments, and checks of lighting, markings, and drainage systems to ensure the runways remain safe and efficient for operations.

Read Also
AAI Awards ₹40-Crore Contract For Indigenous Explosive Trace Detectors To Boost Airport Security
article-image

Prior NOTAM Issued

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued earlier, allowing airlines and ground-handling teams to make the necessary adjustments to flight schedules and manpower planning.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Dialogue: 'Caste-Based Reservation Must Be Seen Positively, Not As A Developmental Issue,' Says...

FPJ Dialogue: 'Caste-Based Reservation Must Be Seen Positively, Not As A Developmental Issue,' Says...

US Deports Anmol Bishnoi: Key Accused In Baba Siddique Murder Conspiracy and Salman Khan Firing Case...

US Deports Anmol Bishnoi: Key Accused In Baba Siddique Murder Conspiracy and Salman Khan Firing Case...

Mumbai Airport To Shut Both Runways For 6 Hours On This Date For Post-Monsoon Maintenance – Check...

Mumbai Airport To Shut Both Runways For 6 Hours On This Date For Post-Monsoon Maintenance – Check...

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat Warns Against Chemical Farming, Calls Natural Agriculture The...

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat Warns Against Chemical Farming, Calls Natural Agriculture The...

Maha Mumbai Metro Achieves 13% Reduction In Power Consumption, Saves ₹12.79 Crore

Maha Mumbai Metro Achieves 13% Reduction In Power Consumption, Saves ₹12.79 Crore