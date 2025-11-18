Mumbai Airport To Shut Both Runways For 6 Hours On This Date For Post-Monsoon Maintenance – Check Timings

File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will temporarily shut both its runways on 20 November 2025 (Thursday) from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The closure has been scheduled to allow airport authorities to carry out annual post-monsoon runway maintenance. This step is essential for ensuring the continued safety of flight operations.

Prior Coordination With Airlines

Airport authorities have been coordinating with airlines and other partners for the past six months to ensure flight schedules and staffing are properly planned during this period. CSMIA stated that it remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and security for all passengers.

About Maintenace Work

The maintenance work will include surface repairs, technical assessments, and checks of lighting, markings, and drainage systems to ensure the runways remain safe and efficient for operations.

Prior NOTAM Issued

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued earlier, allowing airlines and ground-handling teams to make the necessary adjustments to flight schedules and manpower planning.