AAI Awards ₹40-Crore Contract For Indigenous Explosive Trace Detectors To Boost Airport Security

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has signed a ₹40-crore contract with Vehant Technologies for the supply and maintenance of 232 explosive trace detectors (ETDs), to be installed at more than 60 airports across the country.

The microsensor-based ETD is capable of detecting explosives in under 10 seconds, significantly strengthening India’s aviation security framework.

Major Airports to Receive Deployment

Key airports including Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Varanasi, Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Port Blair and Coimbatore are part of the deployment list, marking a crucial upgrade to India’s airport security infrastructure.

The ETD NanoSniffer, which earlier received a trial order for 20 units under the AAI Make-in-India programme in 2023, has been successfully functioning at seven airports for more than two years.

NanoSniffer: World’s First Microsensor-Based ETD

According to public documentation, the NanoSniffer ETD is the world’s first microsensor-based explosive trace detector, capable of identifying trace levels of explosives in under 10 seconds.

The technology originated at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) in 2008–09, backed by funding from the Principal Scientific Adviser’s Office and support from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to establish a dedicated nanoelectronics laboratory.

Deep-Tech Innovation Rooted in IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi

NanoSniffer was conceived and developed by NanoSniff Technologies, co-founded by Dr. Nitin S. Kale and Kapil Bardeja, along with Prof. Ramgopal Rao and Prof. Soumyo Mukherji.

The company, now operating from the IIT Bombay Research Park, entered a technology transfer agreement with Vehant Technologies, which was incubated at IIT Delhi in 2005.

Large-Scale Deployment to Reduce Import Dependency

The current AAI order involves deployment across major hubs and regional airports, covering checkpoints, baggage handling systems, cargo and transit areas.

Vehant Technologies says the initiative will significantly strengthen India’s explosive detection capabilities while reducing reliance on imported ETD systems.

Founders Highlight India’s Deep-Tech Strength

Dr. Nitin S. Kale, co-founder of NanoSniff Technologies, said,“Nanosniff has not only developed the ETD system but also its key constituents the MEMS sensor, the underlying science and the detection algorithms. We have worked on this technology with invaluable support from IIT Bombay, IISc Bangalore, DRDO-HEMRL Pune, PSA and MeitY.”

Kapil Bardeja, co-founder & CEO of Vehant Technologies and co-founder of NanoSniff Technologies, said,“By providing this indigenous deep-tech solution along with lifecycle support, we reaffirm our commitment to enhancing aviation security and advancing the Make-in-India agenda. This innovation was achieved much before the launch of India’s Semiconductor Mission.”