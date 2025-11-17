Thane Court Convicts 3 Men In 2021 Murder Case Using Mobile Video Evidence; All Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

Thane court convicts three men for 2021 murder using mobile video evidence | Representational Image

Thane: The Additional Sessions Court, Thane has convicted three men in a 2021 murder case, after the prosecution was successful in proving the court with the digital evidence, a video of the assault, which was found recorded on the mobile phones of the accused person’s.

The court, thus have held all three accused Ramtej @ Vimlesh @ Gavya Rama Yadav—of murder (Section 302), voluntary hurt (Section 323), and intentional insult (Section 504), all read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), signifying a common intention to commit the crime, there by sentencing the three to suffer life imprisonment.

Court Orders Preservation of Devices Until Appeal Period Ends

According to court records, the mobile devices and SD cards were designated as Muddemal Article. Thus recognizing their extreme evidentiary significance, the court ordered that these items be destroyed only after the stipulated appeal period had expired, rather than being returned.

Judge Notes Devices Contained Incriminating Assault Videos

The court presided over by judge V G Mohite, maintained that the seized articles, which is the electronic chip and device "contain incriminating videos while assaulting deceased and injured," establishing a direct visual link between the accused and the commission of the offence.

PSI Patil Lodged FIR After Body Found Near S.N. College

According to the prosecution, the case began when PSI Pramod Mahipati Patil of Navghar Police Station lodged an FIR regarding the incident. In the early hours of March 6, 2021, PSI Patil was on patrolling duty within the jurisdiction of the police station and at around 6:30 a.m., while he was near Navghar Naka, journalist Rohit Thakur informed him that a man’s body was lying on the municipal ground opposite S.N. College.

Second Assault Survivor Reveals Same Group Was Involved

Acting on this information, PSI Patil rushed to the spot and found a man lying motionless on the ground. On his instructions, an ambulance was called, and the injured man was shifted to Temba Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Patil immediately informed the police station of the incident. In response, he was told that residents from Indira Nagar had earlier brought a man to the police station, accusing him of theft.

Assault Survivor Identifies Accused Behind Both Attacks

When Patil reached the police station, he inquired with the alleged thief, who identified himself as Vicky alias Abhishek Singh. Vicky informed the police that he had been assaulted by several persons, and that the same group had also beaten another man—later found dead—and dumped his body on the ground.

