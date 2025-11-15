Thane Sessions Court Acquits 3 In 2021 Bhayander Murder Case, Says Prosecution ‘Miserably Failed’ To Prove Charges

Thane Sessions Court acquits three accused in the 2021 Bhayander murder and rape case over lack of evidence | File Photo

Thane: The Thane Sessions Court has acquitted three Uttar Pradesh residents, Sonu Vijay Chauhan (25), Sudhir Tulsi Chauhan (22), and Munnidevi Kuldeepsingh Rajput (29), of charges of rape, murder, robbery and common intention in connection with the 2021 killing of Suman Verma in Bhayander (W).

Court Says Prosecution ‘Miserably Failed’ to Prove Case

The court held that the prosecution had “miserably failed” to establish guilt beyond reasonable doubt in what was a circumstantial evidence case, noting several critical gaps, unreliable recoveries, and absence of any direct or credible link between the accused and the crime scene.

Judge Orders Immediate Release of Accused

The 15-page judgment delivered by Principal District and Sessions Judge S. B. Agrawal ordered the immediate release of all three accused, who were lodged in jail since their arrest.

Case Dates Back to July 2021 Bhayander Murder

The prosecutions case dates back to 21 July 2021, Suman Verma was found dead in her rented room at Bholanagar, Bhayander (W). Her husband, Lala Sugriv Verma, who returned home from work late in the evening, discovered her lying motionless with household articles scattered and valuables missing.

Postmortem Suggested Asphyxia; Rape and Murder Case Registered

A postmortem indicated ligature marks and signs of asphyxia, leading to the registration of an FIR against an unknown person for murder, robbery and subsequently rape. The police later arrested the three accused from Uttar Pradesh, alleging robbery, sexual assault and strangulation.

No Eyewitnesses or Last-Seen Evidence Linking Accused

The court after going through the evidence filed on record, found no eyewitnesses, no last-seen evidence, and no statement from neighbours placing any of the accused near the scene at the relevant time.

Court Questions How Police Identified Accused

“There is absolutely nothing on record which shows that Sonu Chauhan seen in the vicinity at the relevant time,” the judge observed, pointing out that all three were arrested from Uttar Pradesh without the police establishing how suspicion fell on them.

Recovery Evidence Termed ‘Highly Unbelievable’

The prosecution heavily relied on recoveries allegedly made at the instance of accused Sonu Chauhan. But the panch witness admitted he was a frequent visitor to the police station and had signed multiple papers at police request. Significantly, the court noted that the accused, arrested days earlier, could not plausibly have produced room keys from which stolen items were allegedly recovered.

Jewellery Evidence Also Fails to Hold Up

The court termed the recovery “highly unbelievable”. A goldsmith testified that two accused sold jewellery worth Rs 18,700. However the articles did not match those reported stolen, as the ornaments were said to have been melted. Aslso the ingot later produced before police was not recovered during the first visit. This evidence too is unreliable,” the order copy reads.

Medical Evidence Uncorroborated; Chain of Custody Not Proved

Further while speaking about the medical evidence which the police failed to corroborate the court held, “Finally, the CA report which pointed out towards Sonu for his allegedly raping the deceased, but then neither the chain of custody of the clothes of victim has been duly proved, nor there is any evidence of record to show that blood or any other sample of Sonu was taken and sent to FSL, nor there is any evidence to show that the clothes were the clothes of the victim and they have not been got identified from the complainant , which otherwise the prosecution could have easily done.”

No Motive Established; No Signs of Violent Struggle Heard by Neighbours

Also the prosecution attempted to suggest past quarrels and money disputes between the informant and Sonu. But the court held that these did not constitute motive, nor did they connect the accused to the crime.

Also Watch:

Further when the postmortem indicated possible homicidal death, the court emphasised, “Even if homicidal death is made out, independently there has to be material connecting the accused with the victim. There is no possibility of the violent assault occurring in a densely populated chawl without neighbours hearing any noise or commotion,” the court added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/