₹65-Crore Mithi River Desilting Scam: EOW Files 1,300-Page Supplementary Chargesheet Against Contractor Shersingh Rathore

EOW files supplementary chargesheet in the ₹65-crore Mithi River desilting scam. |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has filed nearly 1,300-page supplementary chargesheet against Shersingh Mohansingh Rathore (49), proprietor of M/s Maindeep Enterprises, in the ongoing ₹65-crore Mithi River desilting scam.

The chargesheet was submitted before the Esplanade Court. Rathore, the third accused in the case, was arrested in August and is currently in judicial custody.

According to EOW officials, the supplementary chargesheet names 39 witnesses and details how Rathore allegedly manipulated documents, secured contracts through fraudulent means, and procured desilting machinery on rent from co-accused Ketan Kadam and Jay Joshi in 2021—even though the actual desilting work began only in 2023. Kadam is currently in judicial custody while Joshi has been granted bail.

Illegal Payments and Fake Procurement Trail Uncovered

The first chargesheet had revealed that Kadam received ₹9 crore in illegal payments. The supplementary chargesheet further shows that Rathore transferred an additional ₹4 crore to Kadam, taking the total amount received by him to ₹13 crore.

According to EOW, Rathore fraudulently claimed ₹29.63 crore under BMC tender ET-17 during 2021–22 by submitting fake bills, forged agreements and fabricated documents. Instead of removing silt from the Mithi River, Rathore's company allegedly dumped construction debris and rubble, while uploading misleading photographs to the BMC’s Works Management System (WMS) to show compliance.

Fake Photographs, Forged Land Agreements and Fabricated Logs

EOW recovered 67 photographs from the WMS that showed debris transportation—not river silt—using vehicles MH-23-AU-1125, MH-48-RM-9139, MH-48-BM-9138, and MH-47-AS-2694. These trucks had been officially declared exclusively for desilting work.

As per tender rules, contractors were required to secure genuine land agreements for silt dumping. Rathore allegedly submitted forged MoUs with three landowners, including Bhaskar Tare who had died before the date of the agreement (April 1, 2021). Two other landowners who stated that their signatures were forged and no dumping occurred on their land

The investigation also revealed that Rathore, along with co-accused Jay Joshi (Director, Virgo Specialities Pvt Ltd) and Ketan Kadam (CEO), falsely claimed ownership of desilting machines and dumpers. They allegedly uploaded fake photographs and forged log sheets, fabricated Vehicle Tracking System (VTS) reports.

All of which were used to secure work orders and ensure BMC payments. EOW stated that payments amounting to ₹29.63 crore were fraudulently released to M/s Maindeep Enterprises.

